Police: Three suspects caught in drug bust

Three suspects were arrested on multiple drug charges after Morgan City police found methamphetamine at a home and caught one of the suspects delivering a large amount of the drug, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Lance M. Narcisse, 31, of Lafayette Road in Clarksville, Tennessee, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, transactions involving proceeds from controlled dangerous substance activity, battery on a police officer, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

—Anna V. Concienne, 35, of General Patton Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

—Trey M. Simoneaux, 35, of Red Cypress Road in Patterson, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone, a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with criminal neglect of family, a Berwick police warrant charging him with two counts of domestic abuse battery-child endangerment law, a Patterson police warrant charging him with domestic abuse battery and Patterson police warrant charging him with criminal damage to property.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Narcotics Division responded to the area of General Patton Street in regard to Simoneaux being at a home and held active arrest warrants through the 16th Judicial District Court and the Patterson and Berwick police departments.

Investigators arrived when Simoneaux was located inside of the home. While Simoneaux was being placed into custody, investigators observed suspected methamphetamine, Blair said. A search warrant was secured for the home. Concienne was also identified. Simoneaux and Concienne were in possession of suspected methamphetamine, Blair said.

Concienne was further found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, and police found evidence that the drugs were destined to be sold in illicit sales, Blair said. During the investigation, police learned that a person was to arrive at the home with a large amount of suspected methamphetamine. Narcisse was identified as the person who was to make that delivery, Blair said.

Narcisse arrived shortly after when he was approached by an officer. Narcisse allegedly struck the officer and attempted to push the officer down a stairwell and fled on foot, Blair said. He was apprehended a short time later. A search of the area where Narcisse fled yielded discovered of a large amount of suspected methamphetamine that Narcisse had discarded to avoid detection by police, Blair said.

Narcisse was further found to be in possession of a large amount of cash believed to be derived from illicit sales, Blair said. The area where these incidents took place are within a drug-free zone. Narcisse, Concienne and Simoneaux were jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 32 calls and reported the following arrests:

—John May, 28, of West Park Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:22 a.m. Friday on a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear to pay a fine. May was located and arrested at the Patterson Police Department on a Morgan City Court warrant. May was jailed.

—Chris J. Boudreaux, 51, of McDermott Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with direct contempt of court. Boudreaux was brought over from the Morgan City Court on a warrant. Boudreaux was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 35 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Ryan Hall, 31, of Grandwood Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone and obstruction of justice.

—Matthew Green, 23, of Grandwood Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 9:12 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds and violation of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug-free zone.

—Blaine Mitchell, 21, of Paula Drive in Delcambre, was arrested at 9:09 p.m. Thursday on charges of distribution of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, transactions involving drug proceeds and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Cody Simmons, 26, of Grandwood Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 9:09 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While working an investigation into the sale of marijuana in the area, narcotics section detectives conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle for improper lane usage. During the stop, detectives made contact with Hall and found evidence that he attempted to conceal marijuana on him, Anslum said. Detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at a unit in Grandwood Apartments, the home occupied by Hall and Green. During the search, detectives located a large amount of marijuana, pipes, baggies, a digital scale, a bong, and rolling papers. Detectives also found evidence that Green sold marijuana, Anslum said.

As the investigation continued, detectives found additional evidence leading them to conduct an investigation into another apartment. Detectives located Simmons and Mitchell. During the search, detectives located marijuana, glass pipes, and a grinder. Detectives also found evidence that Mitchell sold marijuana, the sheriff said.

Both apartments are located within 2,000 feet of a church. Hall, Green and Mitchell were jailed with no bail set. Simmons was released on a summons to appear in court Oct. 5.

—Tanner Aucoin, 22, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, failure to appear on a charge of unauthorized use of an access card, failure to appear on a charge of possession of legend drugs without a prescription, failure to appear on a charge of entry or remaining where forbidden and failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.

Aucoin was transported from the Lasalle Parish Jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail was set.

—Shantelle Freyou, 30, of South Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 7:09 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of conspiracy to commit possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Freyou turned herself in at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Morgan City. Freyou was transported to parish jail with no bail set.

—Yailen Blanco, 37, of Russo Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:56 p.m. Thursday on a charge of theft. A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista responded to a business for a theft complaint. The deputy found evidence that Blanco exited the business, on several occasions, with items not paid for, Blair said. Blanco was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Brooke Vincent, 40, of Marshall Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Thursday on a charge of felony theft. Vincent posted $2,500 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.