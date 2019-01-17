Police: Three arrested after vehicle hits object in yard

Three people were arrested in Morgan City after police responded to a vehicle running over an object in a yard on Onstead Street, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Austin J. Theriot, 23, of Andras Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday on charges of DWI first offense and careless operation.

—Jessica B. Hue, 36, of Andras Street in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with probation violation, failure to pay probation fees and three counts of failure to pay fines and on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Johnathon Priestley, 25, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with three counts of probation violation, three counts of failure to pay fines and on a charge of possession of Narco.

Officers responded to a home on Onstead Street in regard to a vehicle running over an object in the yard. Officers arrived and made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Theriot, who appeared under the influence of some type of narcotic, Blair said.

Theriot performed poorly on a field sobriety test and later registered 0.000 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Blair said.

The passengers in the vehicle were identified as Hue and Priestley. A warrant check on Hue and Priestley revealed that they had active warrants for city court. Priestley was found in possession of a pill identified as Narco, Blair said.

A urine sample was taken from Theriot, and those results are pending. All subjects were jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 40 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Sierra Garrett, 24, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday on charges of disturbing the peace-offensive language and remaining after being forbidden.

Officers responded to a business on La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and were informed by employees that an individual identified as Garrett was yelling profanities at another individual while inside the business.

Garrett was told to leave the property several times but refused, Blair said. Officers made contact with Garrett and arrested him. Garrett was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 24 complaints and reported the following arrest:

—Valerie Soto, 35, of Moffett Court in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal neglect of family.

A deputy patrolling Amelia observed a vehicle fail to use its turn signal while turning onto Duhon Boulevard. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver and two passengers.

Through the stop, the deputy learned that one of the passengers, identified as Soto, held an active warrant for her arrest. Soto was advised of the warrant and transported to the St. Mary Parish jail. No bail was set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Glynn Anthony Rochel Jr., 36, of Main Street in Patterson, was arrested at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of simple battery involving violence. No bail was set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported no arrests.