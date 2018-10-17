Police: Teen charged with battery, cruelty to juvenile

An 18-year-old Morgan City man was charged with battery of a dating partner and cruelty to a juvenile after striking two people during an altercation, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Colby Nicholas, 18, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:32 p.m. Tuesday on charges of battery of a dating partner, cruelty to a juvenile, simple battery and on a warrant charging him with criminal trespassing.

Officers were called to an address on Roderick Street. Officers learned after speaking with the victim and witness that Nicholas was at the home. After being brought to a second location, Nicholas struck the victim, Blair said.

During the altercation, Nicholas also struck a juvenile who was at the location, Blair said. Nicholas left the area but was located a short time later where he was arrested. Officers also found Nicholas had an arrest warrant for city court. Nicolas was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 47 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Javier Castro, 30, of La. 70 in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:13 a.m. Tuesday on charges of speeding in a school zone, driving under suspension and on city court warrants for failure to appear on charges of careless operation, improper lane use and no driver’s license.

An officer patrolling near a school zone observed a vehicle that appeared to be speeding. The vehicle was found to be speeding 29 mph in a 15 mph zone. The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Castro, who advised the officer that his license was suspended, Blair said. Castro also had several city court warrants for his arrest. Castro was jailed.

—Trinity Harris, 19, of 11th Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday on charges of remaining after being forbidden and aggravated battery.

—Kayla Francise , 20, of Keith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana third offense and disturbing the peace.

Police were called to a Brashear Avenue business about a fight taking place. Officers arrived and detained several subjects believed to be involved in the fight. Witness statements revealed that Francise was called to the business and upon arrival was hit with an object that Harris threw, Blair said.

Police also learned that Harris had been told before Francis arrived that she needed to the leave the business but refused to do so, Blair said. During the investigation, Francise was found to have suspected marijuana in her possession. Both Harris and Francise were jailed.

—Anthony Harris, 22, of Arizona Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday on a city court warrant charging him with failure to appear for possession of marijuana. Harris turned himself in at the police department and was jailed.

—Harlene L. Defils, 22, of Edward Lane in Jeanerette, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. Tuesday on charges of stop sign violation, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer in the area of Victor II Boulevard observed a vehicle not stop at a stop sign. The officer stopped the driver. During the traffic stop the officer located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Defils was jailed.

—William Carr, 29, of Fern Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday on charges of remaining after being forbidden and resisting an officer.

Officers were called to Teche Regional Medical Center due to a person refusing to leave. Officers spoke with the person who was refusing to leave after being treated by staff.

After several attempts to get Carr to leave by officers and staff, Carr was arrested, Blair said. Carr at this time began to resist officers while they were attempting to handcuff him, Blair said. Carr was jailed.

—Kevin Short Jr., 33, of North Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday on a city court warrant charging him with probation violation.

Short turned himself in at the police department and was jailed.

—Brittan Boudreaux, 33, of Elizabeth Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:22 p.m. Tuesday on city court warrants for failure to appear for speeding, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for resisting an officer, failure to appear for criminal trespassing and failure to appear for attempted possession of drug paraphernalia.

Boudreaux was arrested at Morgan City Police Department after being transferred by another agency. Boudreaux was jailed.

—Garrett Lemieux, 52, of Cherrydale Avenue in Baton Rouge, was arrested at 11:31 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers were called to Federal Avenue due to someone knocking on a home. Officers were able to locate and identify Lemieux as the person who was at the home knocking. Police determined that Lemieux was intoxicated, Blair said. Lemieux was jailed.

—Spencer Robin, 42, of Bush Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:02 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Spencer was arrested after officers were called to Egle Street due to a disturbance. Officers arrived and located Spencer outside the residence yelling. Spencer was found to be intoxicated and was placed under arrest. Spencer was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 27 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Stephanie Mercer, 47, of J Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with simple battery.

A detective went to a home on J Street to locate Mercer in reference to a warrant for her arrest for simple battery. The arrest warrant stemmed from an incident at a business in which Daigle and another person allegedly were striking a person. The detective made contact with Daigle without incident and transported her to parish jail for booking. Daigle was released on $2,500 bail.

—Brittan Boudreaux, 33, of Lizabeth Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on 11 warrants for failure to appear on charges of speeding, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of resisting an officer, two counts of criminal trespass, two counts of contempt of court, attempted possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court-probation fees and contempt of court-fine.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a person riding a bicycle with no lights and made contact with the rider, Boudreaux. Through the investigation, the deputy learned that Boudreaux had 11 warrants for his arrest through the Morgan City Police Department. Boudreaux was booked into parish jail and then transferred to another agency.

—Lee Boudreaux, 43, of North Verret Street in Amelia, was arrested at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday for two drug court warrants charging him with creation or operation of clandestine laboratory.

A detective located Boudreaux at a home on Arnold Street in Amelia. The detective arrested Boudreaux on the active warrants without incident and transported him to parish jail. No bail was set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Michael Blanchard, 50, of Kimberly Drive in Shreveport, was arrested at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for traffic arraignment. Blanchard posted $350 bail.

Franklin Police Chief Tina Thibodeaux reported the following arrest relating to the Tri-City area:

—Alvin Fitch, 31, of Honey Lane in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday on warrants charging him with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, monetary instrument abuse, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, illegal carrying of weapons by convicted felon, and two counts of possession of clonazepam. Fitch was booked and then transported to St. Mary Parish jail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.