Police: Teen booked on juvenile porn charge

An 18-year-old Bayou Vista man was charged with pornography involving a juvenile after Berwick police found inappropriate files of a 16-year-old girl on a device, Police Chief James Richard said.

—Toby Everage, 18, of Clarke Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with pornography involving a juvenile, contributing the delinquency of a juvenile and misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Police arrested Everage after conducting an unrelated investigation, during which investigators found inappropriate multimedia files on a device, Richard said. Everage’s bail was set at $50,000.

Richard reported the following arrests:

—Waynisha Navy, 31, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:52 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of hydrocodone and disturbing the peace intoxicated. Navy was awaiting bail to be set.

—Chet Williams, 50, of Two Sisters Court in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:59 a.m. Friday on a charge of driving under suspension. Williams posted $1,000 bail.

Morgan City Police Chief James Blair reported responding to 44 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests:

—Areana C. Candanedo, 26, of Park Road in Morgan City, at 12:25 a.m. Thursday on warrants for three counts of failure to appear to pay fine and two counts of failure to appear for arraignment. Candanedo was located and arrested at the Morgan City jail.

—Jessica B. Hue, 34, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with probation violation.

Hue was located and arrested at the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a Morgan City court warrant. Hue was transported to the Morgan City jail.

—Joey P. Levron, 34, of Second Street in Lockport, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with distribution of methamphetamine.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Aycock Street in regard to a crash. During the investigation, Levron was identified as one of the people involved in the crash.

Levron was found to have active warrants for his arrest through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. Levron was jailed.

—Niki D. Freia, 34, of Laurel Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:16 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear for revocation hearing.

Freia was located and arrested in the area of Leona Street on active arrest warrants held by the 16th Judicial Court. Freia was jailed.

—Jordan Granger, 28, of North Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:07 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana and on a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment.

Officers with the Morgan City bike patrol came in contact with Granger in the area of Federal Avenue. Granger had an active warrant for his arrest. Granger was also found to be in possession of suspected marijuana. Granger was jailed.

—Varice K. Richardson, 23, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 10:06 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear to pay fine and a warrant for probation violation. Richardson was located and arrested at the Morgan City jail on a warrant.

—Anthony Arizmendi, 21, of Eighth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Thursday on charges of DWI first offense, no driver’s license and open container in a motor vehicle.

Officers with the Morgan City Bike Patrol were investigating a complaint in the area Ditch Avenue. While doing so, a vehicle pulled up behind an unmarked police unit and blew the horn for the vehicle to move, Blair said.

Officers attempted to direct the subject around the unmarked police car but they did not move, Blair said. Contact was made with the operator of the vehicle, Arizmendi.

Arizmendi was found to be in an intoxicated state, Blair said. Arizmendi performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair aid. Arizmendi didn’t have a valid driver’s license, and police also found an open container in the vehicle, Blair said.

Arizmendi refused to submit to a chemical test for intoxication, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Blaze A. Guerrero, 17, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:18 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers came in contact with Guerrero in the area of Second Street. Guerrero was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Guerrero was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 47 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Phillip Dehart, 32, of Muriel Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:32 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failing to appear to court on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with a suspended license and operating a vehicle with an unlit license plate.

Dehart turned himself in to the St Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center in Centerville. He was later released after posting a $2,500 bail.

—Varice Richardson, 23, of Friendship Alley in Amelia, was arrested at 5:51 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for simple battery issued by the Morgan City Police Department and a warrant for probation violation.

A deputy patrolling the Amelia area responded to a complaint of a fight on Friendship Alley. The deputy located Richardson and learned of the warrants. Richardson was jailed with bail set at $2,002.50.

—Stephanie Rogillio, 31, of Village Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failing to appear to court for charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

A deputy assigned to work the Amelia area located Rogillio and learned of the active warrant. Rogillio was jailed with bail set at $1,500.

—Daniel Ramirez, 41, of Arlington Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:07 a.m. Friday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy patrolling the Amelia area responded to a report of a stranded motorist. The deputy made contact with the driver, Ramirez, and learned that his license was suspended, Hebert said. Ramirez was arrested and later released on a summons to appear to court Oct. 11.

—Nathan Mclain, 35, of Palmer Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 2:23 a.m. Friday on charges of no driver’s license and reckless operation.

A deputy assigned to patrol the Bayou Vista area attempted to stop a vehicle that was speeding on U.S. 90. The vehicle increased speed as the deputy followed. The driver, Mclain, ultimately came to a stop at an intersection in Morgan City.

Contact was made with Mclain, and it was learned that he did not have a driver’s license. Mclain was arrested and later released on a summons to appear to court Oct. 11.

—Gordon Jones, 34, of La. 400 in Napoleonville, was arrested at 4:19 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failing to appear to court for charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids and failure to signal 100 feet prior to turning.

—Derek Gaskins, 36, of South Hollywood Road in Labadieville, was arrested at 4:19 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute and transactions involving drug proceeds.

Detectives with the narcotics section conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for failing to signal a turn in Morgan City. The Sheriff’s Office K-9, Buddy, alerted to odor coming from the vehicle and a search was conducted.

Crack cocaine and marijuana were found where the passenger, Gaskins, was seated. Detectives also located financial proceeds believed to have been derived from illegal narcotics transactions, Hebert said. Contact with the driver, Jones, was also made. Detectives learned of an active warrant for Jones’ arrest.

Both Jones and Gaskins were arrested and transported to the parish jail. No bail is set for Jones. Gaskins was released after posting $6,000 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.