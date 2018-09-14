Police: Suspect struck victim with pipe

A 28-year-old Morgan City man was booked into Morgan City jail Friday after striking someone with a pipe in August, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Anthony Dixon, 28, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:41 a.m. Friday on warrants charging him with aggravated second-degree battery, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dixon was transported from St. Mary Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on warrants.

The warrants stem from an incident in August which alleges Dixon armed himself with a pipe and committed a battery on an individual, Blair said. Dixon was also found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Dixon was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 35 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Amon D. Solone, 29, of Susan Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:10 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with six counts of failure to appear for trial.

Solone was transported from the St. Mary Parish jail to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant. Solone was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 31 complaints and reported the following arrests:

—Alan Granger, 28, of Odile Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 12:34 a.m. Friday on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

A deputy patrolling the area of Baldwin was dispatched to a home on Rosebud Street to assist a Baldwin police officer with an assault complaint. Upon arrival, the deputy located a man who stated that Granger had pulled a gun on him, Anslum said.

The deputy proceeded to the home and through the investigation, Granger was located. Granger was jailed with no bail set.

—Jonathan Killingsworth, 28, of Dotties Lane in Franklin, was arrested at 7:47 a.m. Thursday on a charge of criminal trespass.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson was dispatched to Marin Lane in reference to a disturbance on board a school bus. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the driver and Killingsworth and learned that Killingsworth had stepped aboard the bus to speak to him, Anslum said. Killingsworth was booked into parish jail and then released on $1,000 bail.

—A juvenile male, 13, of Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:32 p.m. Thursday on a charge of simple battery.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista were dispatched to a business in reference to a battery that had occurred. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with a juvenile who claimed that another juvenile had punched him in the face during a conversation, Anslum said.

During the investigation, the deputy made contact with and subsequently transported the second juvenile to the branch office for processing. The juvenile was released into the custody of a parent pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Christina Breaux, 25, of Olive Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 12:44 a.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving without a license.

A deputy patrolling Amelia made contact with Breaux who was walking on Lake Palourde Road. While speaking with Breaux, the deputy learned of an active warrant for her arrest in Morgan City. Breaux was booked into parish jail and then transferred to Morgan City.

—Leo Rodriguez, 31, of Odile Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 4:19 a.m. Friday on a charge of criminal trespass.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista was dispatched to a business in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy observed Rodriguez pointing at a vehicle that was attempting to exit the parking lot.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, who had been in an argument with Rodriguez. During the investigation, Rodriguez swung at the deputy and resisted forcibly, Anslum said. Rodriguez was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Leeann Jones, 32, of Jupiter Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and on three 16th Judicial District Court warrants charging her with failure to appear. No bail was set.

—Dalton Callender, 23, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. No bail was set.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrest:

—Brandon Michael Hatch, 23, of Glenwood Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:46 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with simple battery. Bail was set at $352.