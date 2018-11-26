Police: Suspect struck victim, caused large gash on forehead

A 48-year-old man was arrested in Morgan City after he struck another man in the head with an object, causing a large laceration on the victim’s forehead, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Gilbert C. Howard, 48, of Youngs Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:29 p.m. Thursday on a charge of aggravated battery and on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for theft.

Officers responded to a home on Railroad Avenue in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with the victim. The victim stated that he was struck in the head with an object by Howard, Blair said.

After striking the victim, Howard fled the area. Officers observed a large laceration on the forehead of the victim, Blair said. An ambulance service was contacted to render medical assistance to the victim. Police searched the area for Howard and located him a short time later on Youngs Road. Howard had an arrest warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. Howard was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 155 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Charles A. Watts Jr., 21, of Willow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with probation violation.

Watts was located in the area of Levee Road and Lawrence Street and arrested on a city court warrant. Watts was jailed.

—Colby J. Gros, 30, of Pecan Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday on charges of DWI-child endangerment, improper lane usage, reckless operation of a vehicle and possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

—Krystee L. Majeres, 27, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Wednesday on charges of resisting an officer, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle and obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence.

An officer in the area of Federal Avenue and Levee Road observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and swerving in and out the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Gros, appeared intoxicated. While speaking with Gros, the passenger identified as Majeres exited the vehicle and tried to retrieve something from Gros’ pockets.

When officers tried to restrain her, she began to resist officers, and she was later subdued and arrested, Blair said. Officers also observed four children inside the vehicle along with an open container of an alcoholic beverage.

Gros performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. Police found suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia in Gros ’ possession. Gros refused the chemical test for intoxication. A warrant was obtained to have blood drawn from Gros.

Gros was transported to a medical facility for the test, and those results are pending. Gros was transported back to the police department and jailed.

—Joshua R. Frantz, 31, of Floresville, Texas, was arrested at 3:29 a.m. Friday on charges of criminal damage to property and disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to a business on La. 182 in regard to a disturbance. Officers arrived and were told by witnesses that Frantz entered the business to use the ATM machine, but became upset and started damaging the machine, Blair said.

Officers located Frantz, who appeared intoxicated. Frantz was jailed.

—Jenry Lopez-Garcia, 37, of Louisa Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:59 p.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace intoxicated.

Officers responded to a business on Victor II Boulevard in regard to an individual causing a disturbance with the employees. Officers arrived, and Lopez-Garcia was identified as the individual causing the disturbance. Lopez-Garcia appeared intoxicated, Blair said. Lopez-Garcia was arrested and jailed.

—Dewayna Jones, 23, of Plum Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:20 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging her with failure to pay a fine.

Jones was arrested at the police department on a city court warrant. Jones was jailed.

—Treylon J. Jenkins, 25, of Guyther Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:29 p.m. Thursday on charges of flight from an officer and resisting an officer.

—Tarrike M. Phillips, 26, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:29 p.m. Thursday on a charge of obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Federal Avenue and Terrebonne Street that matched the description in an investigation of an earlier complaint.

A short pursuit ensued and the vehicle eventually stopped at the intersection of Brashear and Federal avenues. The driver, Jenkins, began resisting officers but was later subdued, Blair said.

The passenger, Phillips, was observed placing suspected marijuana into his mouth. Both Jenkins and Phillips were jailed.

—Melonie Ruffin, 47, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. Thursday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

—Ronald J. Barrow, 64, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. Thursday on a charge of domestic abuse battery.

An officer patrolling the area of Railroad Avenue and Mount Street observed two people involved in a physical altercation. The officer was able to separate the two individuals identified as Ruffin and Barrow, Blair said.

Police learned that Ruffin and Barrow are in a relationship together. Both Ruffin and Barrow were jailed.

—Walter S. Portello, 22, of Village Lane in Amelia, was arrested at 2:43 a.m. Saturday on charges of DWI second offense, improper lane usage, driving under suspension and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle.

An officer observed a vehicle swerving in and out the lane of travel in the area of Brashear Avenue and Seventh Street. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Portello, had a suspended driver’s license and appeared intoxicated, Blair said.

Portello performed poorly on a field sobriety test and later refused a chemical test, Blair said. A warrant was obtained for a blood sample to be drawn. Portello was transported to a medical facility for the retrieval of the sample. The results of the sample are pending. Portello was transported back to the police department and jailed.

—Mikel R. Clark, 62, of Susan Court in Stephensville, was arrested at 6:14 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension and required position and method of turning at intersection.

Officers responded to a minor vehicle accident at the intersection of Seventh and Marguerite streets. The driver of one of the vehicles, Clark, had crashed into a vehicle while making a left turn onto Seventh Street. Clark had a suspended driver’s license, Blair said. Clark was jailed.

—Sydnie L. Wainwright, 22, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with two counts of failure to pay fines.

Wainwright was transported from the Berwick Police Department to the Morgan City Police Department on a city court warrant.

—Cameron H. Jackson, 19, of Sun Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 6:24 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana third offense. Jackson was arrested at the police department and jailed.

—Randy O. Paul, 39, of Verdun Lane in Verdunville, was arrested at 2:43 a.m. Sunday on charges of DWI first offense, reckless operation of a vehicle, illuminating devices required and traffic control signals violation.

An officer observed a vehicle with improper lighting in the area of La. 182 near David Drive. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Paul, appeared intoxicated and performed poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said.

Paul refused the chemical test for intoxication. A warrant was obtained for a blood sample to be drawn from Paul. Paul was transported to a medical facility for the retrieval of the sample. The results of the sample are pending. Paul was transported back to the police department and jailed.

—Jonathan J. Lindsey, 34, of North Bayou Black Road in Gibson, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Sunday on warrants charging him with two counts of failure to appear for trial and failure to appear for driving under suspension.

—Jarvis D. Granger, 32, of Joseph Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana first offense, possession of ecstasy and two counts of battery on an officer.

An officer on La. 182 observed a vehicle swerving in and out the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, and the driver, Lindsey, had active warrants through the 16th Judicial District Court and Thibodaux Police Department, Blair said.

The passenger, Granger, was asked to exit the vehicle but refused. Granger began resisting officers but was later subdued, Blair said.

Officers located suspected synthetic marijuana and pills identified as MDMA in Granger’s possession. Both Lindsey and Granger were jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 176 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Wilbert Harrison, 34, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:48 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy patrolling the area of Morgan City observed a man standing next to a vehicle and as the deputy approached, the man acted in a suspicious manner. The deputy made contact with the male, identified as Harrison.

Through the investigation, the deputy found marijuana in Harrison’s possession, Anslum said. Harrison was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 30, 2019.

—Angela Barlar, 53, of Marie Street in Houma, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Thursday on charges of no license plate, no proper equipment, turning movements and required signals, possession of schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Dawn Pledger, 42, of Edward Street in Houma, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II drug with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies patrolling the area of Morgan City observed a vehicle with no license plate lights fail to use proper turn signals. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Barlar , and a passenger, Pledger.

Through the stop, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found, Anslum said. Barlar and Pledger were both jailed with no bail set.

—Jase Rudolph, 22, of North Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:29 a.m. Friday on charges of DWI, open container and improper lane usage.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle driving over the posted speed limit crossing over the centerline and driving in the opposite lane. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Rudolph.

The deputy noticed that Rudolph’s speech was slurred and there was a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from him, Anslum said. Rudolph performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.206 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. Rudolph was booked into jail and later released on $3,250 bail.

—Alex Richie, 61, of Marguerite Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:21 a.m. Friday on charges of disturbing the peace-intoxicated and resisting arrest or officer.

A deputy patrolling Amelia was dispatched to a medical emergency on Duhon Boulevard. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with two male subjects standing over a man who was lying in the middle of the road.

The man, identified as Richie, resisted the deputy when he tried to get him up and out of the roadway, Anslum said. Acadian Ambulance arrived on the scene to check Richie’s condition. Richie was booked into jail and later released on $3,500 bail.

—Michael Martin Jr., 35, of Dulles Drive in Lafayette, was arrested at 6:10 a.m. Saturday on charges of attempted burglary and hit-and-run.

—Harold Sheets Jr., 35, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:10 a.m. Saturday on a charge of attempted burglary and a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson was dispatched to a home on La. 182 in reference to an alarm activation. Upon arrival, the deputy was joined by two other deputies and a Patterson Police Department officer.

As the investigation began, they noticed that the screens were removed from the windows and another window was broken. The homeowner provided camera access from the incident and two men were identified as Martin and Sheets, the sheriff said.

The deputies observed that an awning at the home was hit and damaged by the subject’s vehicle as it left the home. While conducting the investigation, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office received a shoplifting call from a business.

Through the investigation of the shoplifting call, Martin was apprehended and Sheets was subsequently located at a residence in Bayou Vista. Martin and Sheets were both booked into jail with no bail set.

—Richard Giroir Jr., 58, of Three B Lane in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:32 a.m. Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of hit-and-run and careless operation of a motor vehicle.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista observed two males pushing a cart from a business containing merchandise in the middle of the road. The deputies made contact with the men and through the investigation learned that one of the men, Giroir, held an active warrant for his arrest. Giroir was jailed with bail set at $500.

—Cartney Price, 29, of Gloria Street in Thibodaux, was arrested at 8:19 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no tail lights.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle with a broken tail lamp. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Price. Through the stop, drugs and drug paraphernalia were found, Anslum said. Price was booked into jail and then released on $3,750 bail.

—Stephen Castleberry, 63, of Taylor Street in Kenner, was arrested at 1:21 p.m. Sunday on charges of driving under suspension and expired license plate.

Deputies patrolling Amelia were investigating an auto crash that occurred on the U.S. 90 Siracusa high rise when they made contact with Castleberry, a driver of one of the vehicles.

Through the investigation, the deputies learned that Castleberry’s license was suspended and his license plate was expired, Anslum said. Castleberry was booked into jail and later released on his own recognizance.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrests:

—Edena Collins Green, 38, of Curran Boulevard in New Orleans, was arrested at 1:37 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container. Green posted $4,000 commercial bail.

—Quinn Antonio Carmello, 19, of Whisperwind Drive in Lake Charles, was arrested at 10:20 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Pre-set bail was $3,500.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Wesley Rink, 23, of Carline Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Saturday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia. Rink posted $3,000 bail.

—Sydnie Wainwright, 22, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:26 p.m. Saturday on a Morgan City Court warrant. Bail was set at $1,617.50.

—Christopher Martin, 32, of Second Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Saturday on a charge of resisting an officer. He posted pre-set bail of $451.

—Joshua Kiff, 26, of Sixth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:38 p.m. Saturday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging him with failure to appear for possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids. No bail was set yet.

—Mallory Breaux, 30, of Catherine Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of Xanax. No bail was set yet.