Police: Suspect had stolen gun and marijuana

An 18-year-old Morgan City man was caught Wednesday at his home with a stolen handgun, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Nicholas Edward Pederson, 18, of Dale Street in Morgan City, was arrest at 4:40 a.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Morgan City police officers investigating a burglary lead officers to a Dale Street home. Officers served a search warrant on Dale Street and came into contact with Pederson. He was in possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, drug paraphernalia and a stolen handgun, Blair said. He was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 43 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Annette Gash, 54, of Willard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with theft less than $1,000.

—Lynette Gant, 54, of Willard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:11 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging her with theft less than $1,000.

Officers came into contact with Gash and Gant on Willard Street. Officers learned that Gash and Gant both had warrants for their arrests through city court. They were jailed.

—David Anthony Barnett, 47, of U.S. 90 in Patterson, was arrested at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

Officers came into contact with Barnett on Glenwood Street. Police learned that Barnett had a warrant for his arrest through city court. He was jailed.

—Daniel Ray McNeal, 40, of Third Street in Morgan City, was arrest at 6:57 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of entry on or remaining after being forbidden.

Officers were dispatched to Egle Street in reference to a disturbance. Officers came into contact with McNeal and learned he was previously barred from the property, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Niechelle Winley, 30, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:16 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of trazadone with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers served a search warrant on Egle Street. During the search, they located Winley in possession of trazadone with intent to distribute and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. She was jailed.

—Glenn Gregory Johnson, 19, of Freret Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with simple burglary. Johnson was located at the police department and booked on a warrant. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 33 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Shana Mechell Gray, 38, of Lee Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Deputies responded to a complaint of a disturbance in progress on Verdun Lane in Verdunville. Upon arrival, deputies observed several subjects in the roadway arguing.

Through further investigation, deputies learned that Gibson and Gray were involved in a fist fight, Smith said. Both parties were released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Dawn Byrd, 47, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday on charges of aggravated assault and disturbing the peace.

Byrd is accused of being involved in an altercation at Pharr Park where she allegedly sprayed a vehicle with pepper spray. She posted $1,750 bail.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.