Police: Suspect fled from detectives, discarded meth

Morgan City police arrested a 41-year-old man after he initially failed to stop his vehicle and later discarded methamphetamine, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—David Lennis Aucoin, 41, of Cremo Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday on charges of windshield view violation, expired inspection sticker, resisting an officer by flight, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence and possession of methamphetamine.

Narcotic detectives attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Aucoin in the area La. 182. The vehicle failed to stop and continued into Berwick onto U.S. 90, Blair said. The vehicle eventually pulled over into a parking lot on U.S. 90.

Detectives observed Aucoin discarding evidence and attempted to arrest Aucoin. Detectives handcuffed Aucoin and arrested him. Detectives discovered the item Aucoin was discarding contained suspected methamphetamine, Blair said. He was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 48 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Mai Amador, 36, of Pecos Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of identity theft.

Detectives conducting an investigation into an allegation of identity theft arrested Amador at the police department. Detectives began their investigation Feb. 16 when the victim filed a report with police. She was jailed.

—Taylor Murphy, 24, of Greenleaf Boulevard in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday on charges of red light violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant charging her with failure to pay a probation fee.

—Gavin Paul Bellanger, 26, of Matherne Street in Lafitte, was arrested at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of La. 182 and Roderick Street. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Murphy. Officers also identified Bellanger as a passenger in the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, officers learned that city court had warrants for Murphy. Officers located suspected drug paraphernalia in both Murphy’s and Bellanger’s possession, Blair said. Both were jailed.

—Courtnie Chenevert, 36, of Onstead Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:21 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with seven counts of failure to appear for trial and fugitive warrant from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officers come into contact with Chenevert on Onstead Street. Officers learned that city court warrants for her arrest. Officers also learned she was wanted by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office on a warrant. She was jailed.

—Summer Billiot, 33, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:04 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers received a complaint of a woman walking in the area of La. 70 and David Drive was in possession of illegal narcotics. Officers came into contact with Martin in the area. Officers located suspected synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia in her possession, Blair said. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 29 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Stephanie Ann Yaris, 34, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for possession of Diazepam, and failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Yaris was located at the parish courthouse and arrested on the above-mentioned warrants. Harris was jailed with no bail set.

—Rosella E. Voisin, 29, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on charges of brake lights required and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy patrolling the area of Duhon Boulevard near Barrow Street in Amelia observed a vehicle with a brake light cracked. The deputy then conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Voisin.

After speaking with Voisin, the deputy asked if she had any illegal narcotics inside her vehicle. She gave consent to search the vehicle. Voisin was in possession of drug paraphernalia, Smith said. Voisin was issued a summons to appear in court June 19.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported no arrests.