Police: Suspect caught with stolen gun after committing battery on officer

A 28-year-old man was caught with a stolen semi-automatic gun after he committed a battery on a Morgan City police officer, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Tajh P. Watson, 28, of Bergeron Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Thursday on charges of resisting an officer by giving false information, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting an officer by force, battery on a police officer, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm in a firearm-free zone.

Officers responded to the area of Franklin Street and Federal Avenue in regard to individual knocking on doors. Officers located the individual, who initially gave officers a false name, but later was identified as Watson.

When trying to detain Watson, he committed a battery on one of the officers, Blair said. Officers located a .40-caliber semi-automatic firearm in Watson’s waistband, Blair said.

Police learned that Watson was a convicted felon and discovered that the firearm was stolen, Blair said. The area in which Watson was located is considered a firearm-free zone because it is within 1,000 feet of an elementary school. Watson was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 42 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Charles M. Gantt Jr., 61, of Aiken, South Carolina, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a uniform controlled dangerous substance-drug-free zone.

Officers working the fairground in the area of First and Greenwood streets observed an individual sitting in a vehicle. Officers located the individual, Gantt. An odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle, Blair said.

Police located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia on Gantt, Blair said. The area Gantt was located is considered a drug-free zone because it was within 1,000 feet of a church. Gant was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 37 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Preston Wade, 28, of Ciro Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with aggravated battery.

A deputy patrolling Siracusa observed Wade walking towards his home and learned of an active warrant for his arrest. The deputy made contact with Wade and informed him of the warrant. Wade was jailed with no bail set.

—Dandre Richard, 43, of Plum Street in Patterson, was arrested at 11:54 p.m. Thursday for driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage, and driving under suspension.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson observed a vehicle cross over the centerline. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and located the driver, Richard. The deputy noticed a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from Richard, Anslum said.

Richard performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.242 grams-percent blood alcohol concentration on a chemical test. Richard was jailed with bail set at $3,750.

—Travis Dupre, 41, of Myrtle Place in Houma, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.

—Chantelle Richard, 31, of Myrtle Place in Houma, was arrested at 7:07 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and improper lane use.

Detectives with the St. Mary Parish Narcotics Section were patrolling Amelia when they observed a car cross over the fog line onto the shoulder as it exited U.S. 90. The detectives conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Richard.

During the stop, detectives learned that Richard had methamphetamine on her, Anslum said.

Detectives also made contact with the passenger, Dupre. Dupre had a backpack in his possession and the detectives found drugs and drug paraphernalia inside it, the sheriff said. Both Dupre and Richard were jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.