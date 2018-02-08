Police: Suspect booked on vehicle theft, battery warrants

A 26-year-old Morgan City man was arrested Wednesday stemming from incidents in 2016 when he allegedly stole a vehicle and also tried to enter a vehicle stopped at a red light in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Roderick A. Hunter, 26, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:10 pm. Wednesday on warrants charging him with simple battery, theft of a motor vehicle and obstruction of highway.

Hunter was transported parish jail to Morgan City Police Department on warrants. The simple battery warrant stems from an incident in April 2016, which alleges that Hunter committed a battery on an individual, Blair said.

The vehicle theft warrant stems from an incident in October 2016, in which Hunter is alleged to have stolen a vehicle from the Garber Street area, Blair said.

The warrant for obstruction of a highway stems from an incident also in October 2016 when Hunter allegedly tried to gain entry into the victim’s vehicle while stopped at a red light on La. 182, Blair said. Hunter was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 36 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Hope Chettiyar, 39, of Kentucky Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:51 pm. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old, violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia and distribution to a student

—Kyarius Williams, 17, of Freret Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substance law- drug-free zone and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old.

—Drake Boudreaux, 18, of Kentucky Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old.

—Laniya Grogan, 18, of Cardinal Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old and violation of controlled dangerous substance-drug-free zone.

—Jacolbi J. Francois, 20, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

—A juvenile female, 16, of Kentucky Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense, possession of Xanax and violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone.

Narcotics division detectives conducted a search warrant on a Kentucky Street home. Located inside the home were Chettiyar, Williams, Boudreaux, Grogan, Francois and two juveniles.

Officers conducted the search and located suspected marijuana and items used to smoke illegal narcotics, Blair said. A female juvenile had a pill, identified as Xanax, Blair said.

Francois was in possession of a firearm that had been reported stolen, Blair said. Francois is a convicted felon, Blair said. All suspects were jailed. The juvenile was booked and released to a guardian.

—Ray J. Acosta, 43, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:39 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with three counts of failure to appear. Acosta was located at his home and arrested on a city court warrant. Acosta was jailed.

—Kelly F. Whittington, 43, of Lake Palourde Drive in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and proper equipment required on a vehicle.

A patrol officer in the area of Second Street and Railroad Avenue observed a vehicle with a broken taillight. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver identified as Whittington.

Whittington gave the officer consent to search her vehicle, and the officer located suspected marijuana and items used to smoke illegal narcotics inside the vehicle, Blair said. Whittington was jailed.

—Devin J. McMichael, 34, of Heidelberg, Mississippi, was arrested at 2:32 a.m. Thursday on charges of improper lane usage, DWI first offense and possession of an alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle.

A patrol officer in the area of La. 182 and Myrtle Street saw a vehicle swerving in and out the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver identified as McMichael, who appeared intoxicated, Blair said.

McMichael performed poorly on a field sobriety test and then refused to take a chemical test, Blair said. McMichael was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 36 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Kenneth Jones, 31, of Lloyd Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:26 a.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives patrolling the Siracusaville area observed a vehicle fail to signal a turn onto La. 182. Detectives conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Jones.

While speaking with him, a detective received consent to search his person and located a pipe used for smoking crack cocaine, Anslum said. Following the investigation, Jones was released on a summons to appear in court May 2.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Kyjia Thomas, 28, of Camelia Avenue in Houma, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging her with felony theft and unauthorized use of an access card. No bail was set.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.