Police: Suspect booked on robbery warrant

A 20-year-old man was booked Thursday on a simple robbery warrant in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Tremaine Ruffin Jr., 20, of Clements Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:46 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with simple robbery.

Officers came into contact with Ruffin on La. 182. A warrants check revealed that Morgan City police had a warrant for his arrest. He was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 46 calls and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Drevin M Willis, 20, of Prairie Road North in Franklin, was arrested at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of marijuana first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Martin Luther King Boulevard. Upon officers arriving, they came into contact with Willis, who denied being the driver of the vehicle at the time of the crash, Blair said.

During the investigation, a K-9 officer arrived on scene and deployed the K-9 around the exterior of the vehicle. K-9 Lady showed an odor response for the presence of illegal narcotics. Investigating officers, located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, Blair said. Willis was jailed.

—Justin Lee Harris, 30, of Roxie Highway in Church Point, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

Harris was located at Acadia Parrish Sheriff’s Office and arrested on a warrant for City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Carol Marie Spain, 31, of Myra Street in Franklin, was arrested at 11:22 p.m. Wednesday on charges of proper equipment required, possession of an alcoholic beverage and possession of phentermine hydrochloride.

Officers conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation on U.S. 90. The driver was identified as Spain. During the traffic investigation, officers located suspected phentermine hydrochloride, which is a controlled substance in Spain possession, Blair said. Police also located an open alcoholic beverage in the vehicle. She was jailed.

—Aaron Michael Dinger, 26, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:36 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

Officers came into contact with Dinger in the area of Duke Street. A warrants checked revealed an active warrant for 16th Judicial District Court. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 45 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Victor L. Crane Jr., 51, of Shady Grove Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 8:06 p.m. Wednesday on charges of DWI first offense and open container.

A deputy heard a complaint of a reckless driver through dispatch near Carol Road in Bayou Vista. Dispatch advised the deputy that the vehicle was heading to Patterson on U.S. 90. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on Red Cypress Road in Patterson and made contact with the driver, identified as Crane. The deputy could smell a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath and noticed his speech was slurred. Crane admitted he consumed alcohol earlier in the day, the sheriff said. Crane performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for chemical testing, Smith said. Crane was later released on a summons to appear in court July 29.

—James Patrick Voisin, 34, of Kyle Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:08 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant from Morgan City Police Department charging him with failure to appear in court.

While on a traffic stop, a deputy made contact with Voisin. A background check revealed an active warrant for Voisin’s arrest. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Demarcus Tramaine Skipper, 24, of Hickory Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:44 a.m. Thursday on a warrants for failure to appear for battery on a dating partner first offense, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, failure to use seatbelts and failure to honor a written promise.

A deputy was refueling in Bayou Vista when he observed Skipper walking in the parking lot. The deputy was aware of the active warrants for Skipper's arrest. He was jailed with no bail set.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Calvin Mitchell Jr., 48, of Live Oak Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:32 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. No bail was set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrest:

—Michael Cousson, 54, of Sixth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:43 p.m. Wednesday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated-refusal, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cousson was transported to St. Mary Parish jail.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Caitlyn Brooks, 24, of Jenna Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of simple battery. Brooks was jailed with bail set at $2,500.