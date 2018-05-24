Police: Suspect booked on domestic abuse warrant

A 25-year-old Siracusaville man was booked Wednesday on a warrant charging him with four counts of domestic abuse child endangerment, Morgan City Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Brennan N. Skinner, 25, of Grace Street in Siracusaville, was arrested at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with four counts of domestic abuse child endangerment law.

Officers located Skinner in the area of Railroad Avenue near 11th Street. Skinner held active warrants for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office. Skinner was transported to the police department and jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 45 calls.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 34 complaints in the parish and reported no arrests in east St. Mary Parish.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.