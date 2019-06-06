Police: Suspect booked on battery, damage to property warrants

A 39-year-old man was booked on aggravated battery and criminal damage to property warrants in connection with two Morgan City incidents that occurred a year apart, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Nicholas Rock Chauvin, 39, of Third Street in Berwick, was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with aggravated battery and criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Chauvin was located at the Berwick Police Department and arrested on two warrants for Morgan City police. The aggravated battery warrant stems from a May 16 incident when he allegedly committed a battery with weapon on the victim. The criminal damage to property warrant stems from a May 23, 2018, incident when he allegedly damaged a victim’s property valued $300. He was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 36 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Kyle Bush, 27, of La. 308 in Labadieville, was arrested at 11:59 a.m. Thursday on charges of careless operation, expired driver’s license, failure to secure vehicle registration and a warrant charging him with two counts of failure to appear in court.

Officers were dispatched to the area of the 7000 block of La. 182 in reference to a vehicle crash. Upon officers arriving, they identified Bush as one of the drivers of the vehicles involved in the crash. Officers learned that Bush committed a traffic violation leading to the cause of the crash, Blair said.

Bush could not provide proof of vehicle registration, and his driver’s license was expired, Blair said. A check revealed city court had a warrant for his arrest. Bush was jailed.

—Bryanshekia Shantell Harris, 31, of Adams Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging her with theft less than $1,000, criminal trespassing, two counts of contempt of court and two counts of failure to appear in court.

Harris was located at the police department and arrested on police and city court warrants. The warrant for theft and criminal trespassing stems from a Feb. 26 incident. The warrant alleges Harris entered a business which she was previously barred from and committed a theft valued at $80. She was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 39 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Amy Michelle Morrison, 29, of Belanger Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:36 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Morrison turned herself in at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Branch Office in Morgan City on a warrant. She was jailed with no bail set.

—Bryanshekia Shantell Harris, 31, of Adams Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday on warrants for failure to appear on charges of theft less than $1,000 and battery of a dating partner first offense. Harris was located at parish jail on the warrant. Bail was set at $2,900.

—James Randy Guerin Jr., 41, of La. 182 in Patterson, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday on charges of domestic abuse battery, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy was dispatched to Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City in reference to a female involved in a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, the deputy learned that Guerin committed a battery on the victim, Smith said.

The deputy made contact with Guerin at his home. During a search of him, a glass pipe was located. During a search of his home, authorities found methamphetamine and marijuana, the sheriff said. Guerin was jailed with no bail set.

—Efrain Serrano-Vega, 51, of Maria Street in Patterson, was arrested at 6:03 p.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane usage and possession of Adderall.

Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of U.S. 90 in Morgan City when they observed a vehicle cross the center line into another lane. Detectives conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Serrano-Vega.

While speaking with detectives, Serrano-Vega appeared to be nervous, Smith said. K9 Jace was deployed to conduct an open-air sniff. K9 Jace was alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, Adderall pills were located. Serrano-Vega was jailed with no bail set.

—Wilbert Harrison, 34, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:31 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging him with possession of ecstasy. Harris was located at parish jail on the warrant. No bail was set.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Leslie Johnson, 24, of Judy Lane in Patterson, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by persons convicted of certain felonies, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and violation of controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone.

On Wednesday, officers investigated a complaint of suspicious activity in the area of Fourth Street in Berwick. Officers conducted a stop on a subject who was identified as Johnson, and he was in possession of methamphetamine, Leonard said.

During the investigation, officers went to the home, observed him leaving and located a firearm in a bag that Johnson had placed there, Leonard said. Johnson was arrested and later found in possession of more methamphetamine.

Officers determined that Johnson had prior felony convictions and was also in close proximity of an elementary school at the time of his arrest. Johnson was jailed.

—A male juvenile, 14, of Morgan City, was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of simple robbery. At about 6:11 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a complaint of a stolen firearm. Berwick police officers patrolled the area and were able to gather a description of the suspects.

Morgan City police later located two juveniles fitting the description on Ditch Avenue in Morgan City. One of the juveniles was found to be in possession of the firearm that was reported taken from Berwick. Both juveniles were turned over to Berwick police. A 14-year-old juvenile was booked into the Berwick jail on a simple robbery and later released to the custody of his parent. The other juvenile was released to the custody of his parents and was not charged. There were no injuries reported in this incident, Leonard said.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—Joseph Louis Darby Jr., 19, of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Patterson, was arrested at 1:53 a.m. Thursday on a charge of simple battery involving domestic violence. No bail was set yet.