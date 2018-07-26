Police: Suspect arrested in connection with Lakeside burglaries

A suspect has been arrested in connection with burglaries in the Lakeside Subdivision area of Morgan City, a police news release said.

Jordan Poole, 19, of Filmore Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:52 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with two counts of simple burglary and one count of theft less than $1,000.

Poole was arrested at the police department on warrants. The warrants stem from an investigation that began July 15 in regard to burglaries of vehicles in the Lakeside Subdivision area. Video surveillance of Poole was captured by surveillance systems burglarizing vehicles in the area of Diane Drive, the release said. The investigation continued when warrants were prepared for Poole's arrest. Upon being taken into custody, Poole allegedly identified himself in surveillance photos. Poole was booked into the Morgan City Jail and incarcerated. The investigation is still ongoing.