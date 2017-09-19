Police Reports 9-19-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Tyler Sylvester, 18, of 717 Versen St., Lot #2, Berwick, was arrested Monday at 9:09 p.m. on the charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy patrolling US 90 in Berwick observed a vehicle swerving and driving onto the shoulder of the roadway. The deputy conducted a traffic stop in Bayou Vista and spoke with the driver, who was identified as Sylvester. The deputy developed information leading him to suspect that there were illegal drugs inside the vehicle. The deputy contacted the Morgan City Police K-9 Unit to assist. The K-9 indicated the presence of illegal drugs in the car. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy located partially burnt marijuana cigarettes. Sylvester was cited for the traffic violation and was released on a summons.

Jamie Adams, 27, of 2001 Second St., Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 7:59 p.m. on the charge of criminal damage to property.

On Thursday a deputy received a call for service regarding property damage at a business on La. 182 in Amelia. The deputy identified Adams as the suspect who threw a rock at a glass window causing it to break. Monday, the deputy located Adams on Second Street. After speaking with him, the deputy transported Adams to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

Jermaine Williams Jr., 18, of 702 Scottie St., Lot #1, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 9:27 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone.

Narcotics detectives working in Franklin made contact with Williams who was driving a vehicle on Ninth Street. Detectives observed Williams attempting to conceal an item between the seat and console and also smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Detectives searched the vehicle and found a bag of marijuana, cigar wraps, and a handgun. Detectives found that the weapon was reported stolen through the National Crime Information Center. The drugs and weapon were located within 2,000 feet of a church and school. Williams was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $75,000.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Markila Ruffin, 24, of Easy Street, Franklin, while incarcerated at the Franklin Police Department, was arrested Monday at 9:31 a.m. on a warrant for the Baldwin Police Department for the charge of theft by shoplifting. Ruffin was booked, processed, and remains incarcerated at the Franklin Police Department.

Tamera Landry, 22 of Barrow Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 4:56 p.m. on the charge of second degree cruelty to a juvenile. Landry was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.