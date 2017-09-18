Police Reports 9-18-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Eroy Acosta, 31, of 15036 Lockbridge Avenue, Pride, La., was arrested Thursday at 9:23 a.m. on charges of general speed law violation, no proof of motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed and failure by owner to secure registration.

Deputies working to enforce traffic laws in Bayou Vista observed a vehicle speeding 33 miles per hour in a posted 25 miles per hour zone on Teche Road and conducted a traffic stop. While speaking with the driver, Acosta, the deputy found that he was operating the vehicle without a driver’s license, proof of insurance, or vehicle registration. The deputy released Acosta on a summons.

Michelle Jackson, 29, of 123 Caribbean Drive, Jeanerette, was arrested Thursday at 6:31 p.m. on charges of no license plate and no motor vehicle insurance.

A deputy investigated a crash involving two vehicles on US 90 in Jeanerette. The deputy found that one of the drivers, Jackson, did not have a license plate or insurance on the vehicle. Following the investigation, Jackson was released on a summons.

Angelle Stansbury, 26, of 774 Deforest Brown Lane, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 8:02 p.m. on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, license plate light required and child passenger restraint system required.

A deputy observed a vehicle traveling in the Centerville area with no license plate light, and conducted a traffic stop on the US 90 frontage road. The deputy spoke with the driver, Stansbury, and found that her driver’s license was suspended. The deputy also observed a small child who was not properly restrained in a safety seat. Stansbury was released on a summons.

Danny Fulks Jr., 32, of 232 Cremo Lane, Franklin was arrested Friday at 4:30 a.m. on charges of no license plate light and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy observed a vehicle traveling on US 90 in Patterson without a working license plate light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, spoke with Fulks, and found that he was driving with a suspended license. Fulks was released on a summons.

Johnell Dyer, 40, of 815 US 90, Bayou Vista, was arrested Thursday at 5:24 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule II cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II crack cocaine with intent to distribute, manufacturing of Schedule II crack cocaine, possession of Schedule I marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV Xanax with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II oxycodone, possession of Schedule II hydrocodone, possession of Schedule IV diazepam, possession of Schedule IV tramadol, transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law.

Devan Washington, 39, of 815 US 90, Bayou Vista, was arrested Thursday at 5:24 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule II cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV Xanax with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II oxycodone, possession of Schedule II hydrocodone, possession of Schedule IV diazepam, possession of Schedule IV tramadol, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law, transactions involving drug proceeds and possession of drug paraphernalia.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives received information that illegal drugs were being sold from a room in a motel at 815 US 90 in Bayou Vista. Detectives obtained a search warrant. Together with Morgan City Police Department detectives, they executed the warrant and detained two suspects identified as Dyer and Washington. While searching the room, detectives located 38 pieces or rocks of crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana, over six dozen Xanax pills, other types of pills and cash. The money is suspected to be derived from illicit drug sales. Detectives also found glass measuring cups, whisks, and spoons; evidence of the manufacturing of crack cocaine. The cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana were packaged in a manner consistent with the street level sale of the drugs. Detectives say the total estimated street value of the drugs is over $12,000. The drugs were located within 2,000 feet of a church. Dyer and Washington were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Dyer’s bail is set at $50,000. Washington’s bail is set at $25,000.

Rayshell Williams, 30, of 502 Guillotte St., Jeanerette, was arrested Friday at 10:02 a.m. on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of theft and possession of Schedule I drugs. Williams was transported from the Iberia Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Tristain Bennett, 20, of 9477 Lansdowne Road, Central, was arrested Friday at 1:48 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal damage to property. Bennett turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. No bail is set.

Toni Bourgeois, 35, of 102 Verdun Lane, Verdunville, was arrested Saturday at 5:40 a.m. on the charge of criminal damage to property.

A deputy was dispatched to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Verdun Lane. While speaking with the subjects involved, the deputy found that Bourgeois cut the tires on the victim’s vehicle during an argument between the two. Bourgeois was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bourgeois was released on a $250 bond.

Drew Baugher, 27, of 111 Rizzo St., Patterson, was arrested Saturday at 12:34 p.m. on a warrant for charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy responded to a report of reckless driver moving too slowly on US 90 in the Ricohoc area. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, spoke with Baugher, the driver, and located the active warrant for his arrest. The warrant was issued following a deputy’s investigation into a single vehicle crash on US 90 in Siracusa on September 11. The deputy collected evidence that Baugher was under the influence of a drug while operating the vehicle at the time of the crash. The deputy also found that Baugher was driving with a suspended license. Baugher was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Baugher was released on a $4,000 bond.

John Williams III, 31, no address, was arrested Sunday at 9:48 a.m. on charges of second degree battery, domestic abuse battery, and false imprisonment.

Deputies responded to a call for service about a possible battery at a residence in Bayou Vista. Deputies located a female victim inside the residence with severe injuries to her head and face. The victim was transported to Teche Regional Medical Center for treatment. A detective developed Williams as a suspect in the battery. Deputies located Williams riding a bicycle in Morgan City and detained him. During the investigation, the detective found evidence that Williams repeatedly struck the victim’s head against a wall and refused to allow her to leave the residence. Williams was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Adrianna Daigle, 36, of 1422 Milling St., Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 10:27 p.m. on the charge of criminal damage to property.

A deputy investigating a report of domestic battery found evidence that Daigle broke a victim’s computer during an ongoing argument between the two. Daigle was released on a summons.

Grant Daigle, 41, of 2133 Becnel St., Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 10:43 p.m. on the charge of second degree battery.

A deputy received a report of domestic battery that occurred at a residence in Franklin. During the investigation, the deputy collected evidence that Daigle struck a female victim in the face. The victim sought medical treatment at Franklin Foundation Hospital and was later released. Daigle was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Markila Ruffin, 24, of Easy Street, Franklin, while incarcerated at the Franklin Police Department, was arrested Thursday at 4:50 p.m. on a warrant for Lafayette Parish for failure to appear on the charge of theft of goods. Ruffin was booked, processed and remains incarcerated at the Franklin Police Department.

Travis Walters, 34, of JA Hernandez Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 6:25 a.m. on charges of criminal trespassing, possession of schedule I synthetic marijuana, resisting an officer by false information and possession of a legend drug without a prescription. Walter was booked, processed and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Carl Dayries, 31, of Fair Oak, Baton Rouge, was arrested Friday at 10:43 a.m. on a warrant for Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on the charges of no seat belt and suspended driver’s license. Dayries was booked, processed, and released to Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan McDaniel, 23, of Cayce Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 5:51 p.m. on a warrant charging him with aggravated second degree battery. McDaniel was booked, processed and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Kaila Johnson, 27, of Sanaren Street, Charenton, was arrested Saturday at 12:45 a.m. on a warrant for Patterson City Court for failure to appear on the charge of speeding. Johnson was booked, processed and released to Patterson Police Department.

Dominic Campbell, 37, of Leo Drive, Patterson, was arrested Saturday at 8:08 p.m. on the charge of driving under suspension. Campbell was booked, processed and released on a $2,200 bond.

Robin Jackson, 49, of Beadle Street, Morgan City, was arrested Sunday at 3:32 a.m. on charges of battery on emergency service personnel and disturbing the peace. Jackson was booked, processed and released to appear in Third Ward City Court.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Sean Harvey, 26, of West Ellendale, Houma, was arrested Saturday on the charge of theft, and a St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for the charge of theft. He was transported to the parish jail. Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a reported theft. During the investigation, it was learned that Harvey had allegedly committed the theft, and was arrested. It was also learned that Harvey had an active warrant, and was arrested on the warrant, as well.

Blake Boutte, 28, of Montagne Street, New Iberia, was arrested Monday on the charge of possession of synthetic cannabinoids fifth offense. He was transported to the parish jail.

Hutch Knight, 27, of Caroline Street, New Iberia, was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and two warrants for Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office for charges of resisting an officer and domestic abuse battery. He was transported to the parish jail.

Officers responded Monday to a tribal business in reference to a suspicious person. During the investigation, it was learned that Boutte was in possession of synthetic marijuana and Knight had drug paraphernalia. It was also learned that Knight had active warrants for Iberia Parish Sheriff’s office.