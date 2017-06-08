Police Reports 6-8-17

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Deidre Espadron, 52, Gates Drive, Franklin, was arrested on Wednesday at 12:09 p.m., on a warrant for simple battery. Espadron was released on a $2,500 bond.

Joey Dumesnil, 49, Oakwood Drive, Franklin, was arrested on Wednesday at 12:17 p.m., on warrants for failure to abide by conditions of probation and failure to appear on the charge of unauthorized use of a movable and criminal damage to property. No bond is set.

Brittany Clements, 29, Eve Street, Jeanerette, was arrested on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m., for theft by shoplifting. Clements was released on a $1,500 bond.

David Phillips, 37, Collins Street, Franklin, was arrested on Thursday, at 12:52 p.m., for turn signal required, driving under suspension, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer, and three counts of criminal trespassing. Phillips was also arrested on warrants for failure to appear on the charges of criminal neglect of family, resisting an officer by giving false information and following too closely. Phillips was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Asia Do, 22, Marietta Place, Gray, was arrested on Thursday at 3:28 a.m., for headlights required, driver’s license suspended, expired motor vehicle inspection and no insurance. Do was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on traffic violations. Do is held on a $2,130 bond.

Jason Vallet, 20, Caffery Street, Franklin, was arrested on Tuesday at 6:51 p.m., for simple assault and possession of Schedule I – marijuana. Vallet was released on a $2,500 bond.

Damian Babineaux, 32, Main Street, Franklin, was arrested on Tuesday at 6:51 p.m., for possession of Schedule I narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Babineaux was and released on a $4,000 bond.

Lazin McDaniel Jr., 21, Easy Street, Franklin, was arrested on Tuesday at 11:11 p.m., for no driver’s license, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, transaction involving proceeds from drug transactions, disturbing the peace and possession of drug paraphernalia. McDaniel is held on a $7,000 bond.

Lenzy McDaniel, 20, East Street, Franklin, was arrested on Tuesday at 11:21 p.m., for interfering with police duties and disturbing the peace by loud and obscene language. McDaniel was released on a $1,500 bond.

Avery Perro, 37, Elm Street, Franklin, was arrested on Thursday at 4:55 a.m., for domestic abuse battery – fourth offense and violation of a protective order. No bond is set.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Loveless Willis, 32, 412 South Marigny Circle, Duson, was arrested on Wednesday at 4:08 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail is set at $28,657.

Oscar Pradencio, 33, 903 Duke St., Morgan City, was arrested on Wednesday at 8:34 p.m. for possession of Schedule II – cocaine, possession of Schedule III – suboxone, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. No bail is set.