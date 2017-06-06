Police Reports 6-6-17

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Mark Robin, 32, Clay Street, Franklin, was arrested on Tuesday, at 7:54 a.m., on a warrant for criminal damage to property. Robin was released on a $1,000 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Giang Duval, 36, 1214 Carmen St., Patterson, was arrested on Monday at 10:56 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of Schedule I drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail is set.

Phi Duval, 33, 260 Vivian St., Morgan City, was arrested on Monday at 10:56 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of Schedule I drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Duval was also charged on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft of goods. No bail is set.

Clara Watkins, 66, 302 Glenwood St., Morgan City, was arrested on Monday at 1:01 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of speeding and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. No bail is set.

Yolanda Baker, 42, 917 Shady Brooks, Baton Rouge, was arrested on Monday at 4:04 p.m. for failure to yield and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Baker was released on a summons.

Lacey Yates, 34, 5112 A Bayou Black Dr., Gibson, was arrested on Monday at 6:58 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt, improper lane usage and failure to honor written promise to appear. No bail is set.

Angelo Giandelone Sr., 35, 5326 La. 182, Patterson, was arrested on Monday at 10:58 p.m. for domestic abuse battery. Giandelone was released on a $2,500 bond.

Narcotics agents arrested Charlotte McNabb, 53, 106 Riverview Dr., Patterson, on Monday at 6:24 p.m. for possession of Schedule II – methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and transactions involving drug proceeds. No bail is set.