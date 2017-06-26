Police Reports 6-26-17

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrest:

Logan Charpentier, 24, Irish Bend Road, Franklin, was arrested on Friday for possession of methamphetamine. Charpentier was released by Chitimacha Police on a summons due to an unrelated misdemeanor charge. Charpentier was then arrested by the Franklin Police Department for the charge of possession.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

John Vandercook, 46, 112 Arnold St., Amelia, was arrested on Friday at 8:57 a.m. for violation of the parish leash law ordinance. Vandercook was released on a summons.

Davin Myers, 26, 1698 Duchamp Road, Broussard, was arrested on Friday at 5:38 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal trespass. Myers was released on a $500 bond.

Benjamin Cheramie, 46, 2614 Tupelo St., Morgan City, was arrested on Saturday at 11:56 a.m. for violation of the parish ordinance governing outdoor burning. Cheramie was released on a summons.

Hank Landry, 40, 4055 Francis St., Berwick, was arrested on Saturday at 11:56 a.m. for violation of the parish ordinance governing outdoor burning. Landry was released on a summons.

John Brown, 41, 126 Howard Road, Opelousas, was arrested on Saturday at 5:17 a.m. for operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Brown was released on a summons.

Lester Thomas Jr., 43, 108 Hurst St., Patterson, was arrested on Sunday at 9:09 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of issuing worthless checks. Thomas was released on a $1,500 bond.

Kenny Frederick, 30, 1809 Joan Drive, Franklin, was arrested on Sunday at 10:57 a.m. for possession of drug paraphernalia. Frederick was released on a summons.

Narcotics agents arrested Lorrie Verret, 36, Weber St., Franklin, was arrested on Friday at 7:38 p.m. for improper lane usage, possession of Schedule II – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, possession of a Legend Drug – trazadone without a prescription, possession of a Legend Drug – hydrazine without a prescription, possession of a Legend Drug – gabapentin without a prescription and possession of a dangerous substance in the presence of a minor. No bail is set.

Jacob Zirlott, 33, 112 Oxford Loop, Franklin, was arrested on Friday at 10:27 for possession of Schedule II – methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor. No bail is set.