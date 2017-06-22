Police Reports 6-22-17

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Darrell Wilson, 58, Irish Bend Road, Franklin, was arrested on Wednesday, at 4:47 p.m., on warrants for the charges of theft of goods over $500 and criminal trespassing. No bail is set.

Jernel Payne, 39, Blakesley Street, Franklin, was arrested on Wednesday at 7:57 p.m., on warrants charging him with armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by persons convicted of certain felonies. Payne was released to Jeanerette Police Department.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Decator Crochet Jr., 19, 310 Caffery St., Franklin, was arrested on Tuesday at 2:09 p.m. for possession of Schedule II – Adderall with intent to distribute. Detectives also located two active warrants for failure to appear on the charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and failure to appear on the charges of no insurance, operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license and careless operation of a motor vehicle. No bail is set.

Edwin Burke, 45, 375 Pacific St., Berwick, was arrested on Tuesday at 9:31 p.m. for possession of Schedule I – marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Burke was released on a summons.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrest:

James Lirette, 46, Ledet Drive, Thibodaux, was arrested on Wednesday for two counts of forgery. Lirette was transported to St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.