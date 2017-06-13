Police Reports 6-13-17

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

John Loustalot, 32, Cayce Street, Franklin, was arrested on Friday, at 1:27 p.m., on warrants for the charges of two counts of illegal possession of stolen things and simple burglary of a business. Loustalot is held on a $50,000 bond.

Joey Jack, 42, O’Neal Chube, Franklin, was arrested on Friday, at 10:40 p.m., for the charge of violation of protective order. No bond is set.

Jamaul Wallace, 27, Sixth Street, Franklin, was arrested on Saturday at 2:06 a.m., on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. No bond is set.

Michelle Brown, 45, Eighth Street, Franklin, was arrested on Saturday at 2:14 p.m., for the charge of domestic abuse battery – second offense. Brown was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Jernell Payne Sr., 39, Blakesley Street, Franklin, was arrested on Saturday at 3:56 p.m., on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of no license plate light and driving without a driver’s license. Payne was additionally charged with possession of Schedule I – marijuana, first offense. Payne is held on a $3,500 bond.

Aaron Bourque, 30, Wilfred Street, Franklin, was arrested on Sunday at 3:03 a.m., on a warrant for the charge of disturbing the peace loud music. Bourque was released on a $500 bond.

Sarah Pierce, 23, Eighth Street, Austin, Texas was arrested on Monday at 6:23 p.m., for the charge of criminal damage to property over $500. Pierce was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Frank Keller Jr., 29, 133 Two Sisters Court, Bayou Vista, was arrested on Monday at 2:15 p.m. on a warrant for two counts of domestic abuse battery. No bail is set.

Brandon Romero, 33, 115 Gibbs Road, Franklin, was arrested on Monday at 7:04 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal trespassing. Romero was released on a $1,000 bond.

Kenneth Evans III, 37, 416 Mike Drive, Patterson, was arrested on Monday at 11:13 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two warrants for failure to appear on the charge of resisting a police officer with force or violence and two warrants for battery on a police officer failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. No bail is set.

Christopher Adams, 42, 2602 Lake Palourde Road, Lot 10, Morgan City, was arrested on Monday at 8:15 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper turning. No bail is set.

Curstone Alfred, 41, 298 Eves St., Jeanerette, was arrested on Tuesday at 1:48 a.m. on a warrant for two counts of simple assault. Bail is set at $2,000.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Trae Kitchens, 21, Choctaw Street, Charenton, was arrested on Friday for driving while under the influence and speeding. No bail is set.

Lashall Carson, 21, Martin Luther King Boulevard, Franklin, was arrested on Saturday for felony theft, a fugitive warrant for unauthorized use of an access card and a fugitive warrant for theft of goods under $500. No bail is set.

Scott Louviere, Jena Street, Charenton, was arrested on Sunday for domestic violence. No bail is set.