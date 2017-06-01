Police Reports 6-1-17

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

D’Juandranique Diggs, 26, of Collie Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 12:28 p.m. on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle from the West Ibert Street area. No bond was set.

Valencia Mitchell, 56, of Madison Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 1:38 p.m. on a warrant charging her with shoplifting and was released on $1,500 bond.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported that officers made a traffic stop Wednesday about 9 p.m. on a license plate light violation. During the course of the investigation one of the vehicle occupants reportedly turned over several pills to officers and the other vehicle occupant had a prescription pill in their possession with prescribed pills that did not match the prescription bottle. Consent to search the vehicle was provided and during the search marijuana and drug paraphernalia was reportedly located in the vehicle.

Mandie K. Haire, 35, of Palfrey Street, Franklin, was charged with possession of Schedule II-amphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Haire was booked and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for incarceration. Haire also was cited citations for traffic violations.

Natalie V. Cranche, 34, of Oneida Street, Charenton, was charged with unlawful possession of drugs. Cranche was booked and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for incarceration.