Police Reports 5-18-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

James Bailey Jr., 23, 110 Railroad Road, Patterson, was arrested on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of telephone harassment. He was released on a $2,000 bond.

Ernel Reed, 38, 1512 Louisiana Avenue, Lafayette, was arrested on Tuesday at 2:36 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of issuing worthless checks. Reed was released on a $35,000 bond.

Kimber Thompson, 29, 375 Pacific St., Berwick, was arrested on Wednesday at 6:55 pm for theft of goods. Thompson was released on a summons.

Roger Short, 31, 6345 Mary St., Gibson, was arrested on Wednesday at 6:56 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of failure to secure vehicle registration and no driver’s license. No bail is set.

Nathan Williams Jr., 35, 415 Como St., Patterson, was arrested on Wednesday at 11:42 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of driving while intoxicated – second offense. Williams was released on a $3,500 bond.

Dexter Aucoin, 24, 505 Joey St., Patterson, was arrested on Wednesday at 4:32 p.m. for simple battery, simple assault, criminal damage to property and disturbing the peace. Bail is set at $4,250.

James Gibson Jr., 33, 819 South Road St., New Orleans, was arrested on Wednesday at 8:01 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of a Legend Drug without a prescription, possession of tramadol, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, flight from an officer and other offenses. Bail is set at $25,500.

Merlin Venable, 53, 1064 Lake Palourde Road, Amelia, was arrested on Wednesday at 9:25 p.m. for no vehicle insurance. Venable was released on a summons.

Narcotics agents arrested Samantha Landreneau, 24, 183 Aucoin St., Amelia, on Wednesday at 4:51 p.m. for possession of Schedule II – methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, five warrants for failure to appear for a drug court status conference and warrants for failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt, failure to use seatbelts, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license on person and failure to honor written promise to appear. No bail is set.

Javontre Levine, 24, 140 Mill Road, Lot 48, Patterson, was arrested on Wednesday at 6:07 p.m. for possession of Schedule II – crack cocaine and on a warrant for criminal trespass, resisting an officer and reckless operation of a vehicle. No bail is set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Beau Bush, 30, Oakdale Street, Franklin, was arrested on Wednesday at 9:08 p.m., on a warrant for a parole violation. No bond is set.

Jovanta Henry, 24, Weber Street, Franklin, was arrested on Wednesday at 11:01 p.m., on a warrant for parole violation. No bail is set.

Allen Only Jr., 35, Antigo Alley, Franklin, was arrested on Thursday at 12:30 a.m., for the charge of open alcohol container, resisting an officer by giving false information and possession of Schedule I narcotics – cocaine. No bail is set.

Shamar Kelker, 28, Cayce Street, Franklin, was arrested on Wednesday at 10:41 a.m., for resisting an officer. Officers responded a disturbance in the area of Myra St. Kelker is held on a $2,500 bond.

Tammy Boudreaux, 41, Bigler Street, Franklin, was arrested on Wednesday, at 1:18 p.m., on a warrant for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Boudreaux was released on a $1,000 bond.

Mario Williams Jr., 17, Myra Street, Franklin, was arrested on Wednesday, at 4:12 p.m., for the charge of no driver’s license and vehicle license plate required. Williams was released on a $500 bond.

Donald McDaniel Jr., 17, Percy Street, Franklin, was arrested on Wednesday, at 11:30 p.m., for the charges on illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property. No bond is set.

Lionel White Jr., 24, Cypremort Road, Jeanerette, was arrested on Thursday, at 12:46 a.m., for the charge of possession of Schedule I narcotics – marijuana, first offense. White was released on a $500 bond.