Police Reports 5-16-17

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

John Felton Jr., 52, Hamilton Street, Franklin, was arrested on Friday at 7:21 a.m., for simple battery, disturbing the peace and resisting an officer by force. Felton was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Frank Small Jr., 37, Third Street, Franklin, while incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, was arrested on Friday at 10:22 a.m., on warrants the charge of distribution of Schedule I narcotics – marijuana and inciting a felony. Small was also arrested on warrants for the charges of possession of Schedule I narcotics – marijuana with intent to distribute, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, monetary instrument abuse, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Small remains incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Gary Jones, 49, Ibert Street, Franklin, was arrested on Friday at 5:04 p.m., on a warrant for theft of goods. No bond is set.

Alonia Sherron, 49, Carl C. Foulcard, Franklin, while incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, was arrested on Sunday at 8:33 a.m., on a warrant for the charge of theft by shoplifting. Sherron remains incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Linda Lange, 53, Hebert Street, Franklin, while incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, was arrested on Monday at 7:58 a.m., on a warrant for the charge of violation of a protective order Lange remains incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrest:

Hilry Lemoine, 47, Crestwell Street, New Iberia, was arrested on Monday for theft. Lemoine was released on a summons.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Luis Valadez, 21, 416 Mozart Drive, Houma, was arrested on Sunday at 9:52 p.m. for resisting an officer and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of Schedule I drugs and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. No bail is set.

Brian Prince, 21, 405 Camille Drive, Patterson, was arrested on Monday at 12:41 a.m. for violation of the maximum speed limit law. He was released on a summons.

Dayshawn Short, 32, 710 Everett St., Morgan City, was arrested on Monday at 10:36 a.m. on a warrant for failure to comply with a court order to enroll with a batterers’ intervention program. No bail is set.

Dean Lacoste, 26, 106 Sunnyside Lane, Berwick, was arrested on Monday at 10:53 a.m. for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lacoste was released on a summons.

John Henry, 28, 920 Irish Bend Road, Franklin, was arrested on Monday at 2:21 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear for a drug court status conference and failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court. Bail on the warrant is set at $100,000.

Carlon Gonsoulin, 27, 101 Martin Lane, Amelia, was arrested on Monday at 3:12 p.m. for domestic abuse battery. No bail is set.

Tobin Dinger Jr., 22, 167 La. 182 East, Bayou Vista, was arrested on Monday at 5:04 p.m. for cruelty to animals. Dinger was released on a summons.

Roland Alfred, 36, 1031 La. 318 Lot 4, Jeanerette, was arrested on Monday at 3:33 p.m. for armed robbery, criminal trespass, illegal carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, warrant for failure to appear on the charge of aggravated battery and warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. No bail is set.

Emilie Elkins, 24, 1114 Lee Charles St., Franklin, was arrested on Monday at 9:25 p.m. for possession of Schedule IV - Xanax, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone and obstruction of justice. No bail is set.

Rita Guillot, 76, 1114 Lee Chares St., Franklin, was arrested on Monday at 9:25p.m. for possession of Schedule IV – Xanax and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a drug free zone. Guillot was released on a $1,000 bond.