Police Reports 5-15-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

David Gomez-Morales, 37, 316 North Canal Blvd., Thibodaux, was arrested on Friday at 9:27 p.m. for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving without a license, possession of open alcoholic container in motor vehicle, careless operation of motor vehicle and public intimidation. No bail is set.

Nadia Verdin, 40, 5019 Railroad Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested on Saturday at 12:03 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. No bail is set.

Alonia Sherron, 48, 506 Carl C. Foulcard Drive, Franklin, was arrested on Sunday at 2:13 a.m. on a warrant for shoplifting. She was released on a $1,500 bond. Franklin Police also charged her with theft by shoplifting.

Richard Darby, 30, 107 Lucy Lane, Centerville, was arrested on Sunday at 5:44 p.m. for domestic abuse battery. Darby was released on a $3,500 bond.

Linda Lange, 53, 2112 Hebert St., Franklin, was arrested on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. on a warrant for violation of protective orders. No bail is set. She was also charged by Franklin Police with violation of a protective order.

Paris Durkins, 30, 602 Egle St., Morgan City, was arrested on Sunday at 8:13 p.m. for theft of goods. Durkins was released on a summons.

Narcotics agents arrested Joseph Darby Sr., 35, 618 Anderson St., Franklin, on Friday at 4:47 pm. for possession of Schedule I – marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I – MDMA with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I – synthetic cannabinoids with intent to distribute, violation of a controlled substance law, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor. No bail is set.

Clyde Darby Jr., 30, 131 Sunset Drive, Lafayette, was arrested on Friday at 4:47 p.m. for possession of Schedule I – marijuana with intent to distribute, obstruction of justice and resisting an officer. No bail is set.

Dwayne Freedman, 42, Martin Luther King Blvd., Jeanerette, was arrested on Friday at 4:16 p.m. for possession of Schedule I – synthetic cannabinoids and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bail is set.

Dedrick Gant Jr., 32, 1400 Ibert St., Patterson, was arrested on Friday at 8:38 p.m. for resisting an officer, possession of Schedule IV – Xanax, obstruction of justice, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law, warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of Schedule I drug, warrant for failure to appear on the charge of domestic abuse batter and warrant for failure to appear on the charge of domestic abuse battery. No bail is set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the arrest of John Felton Jr., 52, of Hamilton St., Franklin, Friday at 7:21 a.m. on charges of simple battery, disturbing the peace and resisting an officer by force. He was held with no bond set.

Frank Small Jr., 37, of Third Street, Franklin, was charged while incarcerated at the parish jail Friday at 10:22 a.m. with distribution of schedule I narcotics (marijuana) and inciting a felony. Small was also arrested on warrants charging him with possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana) with intent to distribute, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, monetary instrument abuse, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone, illegal carrying of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Gary Jones, 49, of Ibert Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 5:04 p.m. on a warrant charging him with theft of goods and was held with no bond set.