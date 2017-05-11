Police Reports 5-11-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Frank Small Jr., 37, 405 Third St., Franklin, was arrested on Tuesday at 2:40 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. He was transported to St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

Teema Darby, 22, 104 Reynolds Lane A, New Iberia, was arrested on Tuesday at 5:09 p.m. on a warrant for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of probation. Darby was transported to St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

Juvenile male, 12, Patterson, was arrested on Tuesday at 9:34 a.m. for theft. The juvenile was released to a guardian.

Lamonta Thomas, 20, 140 Mill Road, Lot 40, Patterson, was arrested on Tuesday at 7:02 p.m. for theft of goods. Thomas was released on a summons.

Caswick Naverro, 22, of New Orelans, was arrested Wednesday at 6:46 p.m. on charges of turning movements and signal violations, and suspended license. He was released on a summons.

Glynn Wilson, 45, of 307 Myrtle St., Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 7:16 p.m. on a warrant charging him with turning movements and required signals violation, possession of Schedule II (crack cocaine) and obstruction of justice. No bail is set.

Chris Cahee, 30, of Lake Charles, was arrested Wednesday at 8:03 p.m. on a failure to appear warrant on a charge of carrying illegal weapons and held with no bond set.

Charles Scott, 60, of Avondale, was arrested Wednesday at 11:19 p.m. on charges of speeding in a construction zone and suspended license. He was released on a summons.

Tam Lee, 35, of Thibodaux, was arrested Wednesday at 11:55 p.m. on charges of speeding (construction zone) and released on a summons.

Narcotics Section agents arrested Calvin Valentine Jr., 35, 313 Egle Street, Morgan City, was arrested on Wednesday at 8:06 p.m. for improper lane usage, possession of Schedule II (oxycodone) with intent to distribute and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses. No bail is set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the arrest of Bernard Davis, 47, of Pickett Lane, Franklin, Wednesday at 3:58 p.m. on charges of driving under suspension for certain prior offenses. No bond was set.

Tory Pichoff, 26, of Jeanminette Road, Jeanerette, was arrested Wednesday at 5:59 p.m. on charges of no seat belt, no insurance, driving under suspension, possession of schedule I narcotics (MDMA/ecstasy) with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law in the drug-free zone, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Pichoff was also arrested on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge no seat belt and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. No bond was set.

Ananesia Jones, 18, of Seventh Street, Franklin, was arrested on Wednesday, at 9:33 p.m. on a charge of theft of goods. Officers responded to a local business in reference to a shoplifter. Jones allegedly put hygiene products in her bag, valued at $16.35, and attempted to exit the store. Jones was and held on a $1,500 bond.