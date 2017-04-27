Police Reports 4-27-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Anthony Beard, 40, 1502 Cross Road #2, Bayou Vista, was arrested on Wednesday at 11:07 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of disturbing the peace. Beard was released on a $3,500 bond.

Kirk Butler, 24, 312 Taft St., Patterson, was arrested on Wednesday at 4:52 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of unauthorized use of an access card. Butler was released on a summons.

Donna S. Reed, 46, 1900 Saturn Road, Patterson, was arrested on Wednesday at 7:43 p.m. for improper lane usage, speeding, possession of open alcoholic beverages in motor vehicle, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, no insurance and switched license plate. Reed was released on a summons.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest:

Jeremy Smith, 34, of LA 182, Morgan City, while incarcerated at the Franklin Police Department, was arrested on Wednesday, at 3:30 p.m., on warrants for failure to appear on the charges of possession of a firearm by persons convicted of certain felonies and simple battery. No bond is set.