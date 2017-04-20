Police Reports 4-20-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

James Parramoure, 58, 226 Sixth Street, St. Petersburg, Fla., was arrested on Wednesday at 6:36 p.m. for disturbing the peace. No bail is set.

Carey Jackson Jr., 19, 523 Big Four Corners Road, Jeanerette, was arrested on Tuesday at 8:54 a.m. for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bail is set.

Jessica Bush, 31, 2029 Pinecrust Blvd., Covington, was arrested on Tuesday at 12:21 p.m. for domestic abuse battery. No bail is set.

Stacy Burnett, 33, 115 Cammie Lane, Cypremort Point, was arrested on Tuesday at 4:32 p.m. for simple assault. No bail is set.

Brian Jolivette, 52, 830½ Canal Street Apt. A3, Jeanerette, was arrested on Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of criminal neglect of family. Bail is set at $28,473.

April Lewis, 26, 1414 Cypremort Road, Jeanerette, was arrested on Tuesday at 5:41 p.m. on a warrant for simple battery. Bail is set at $2,500.

Jonathan W. Ashley, 28, 5711 La. 182, Franklin, was arrested on Tuesday at 6:29 p.m. for theft of goods and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ashley was released on a summons.

Tyrone Weber, 33, 115 Kerry Lane, Charenton, was arrested on Tuesday at 7:08 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail is set at $6,289.

Antoine Booker, 32, 1301 La. 83, Franklin, was arrested on Tuesday at 8:22 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. Bail is set at $2,122.

Antoine Jones, 27, 136 Georgetown Road, Franklin, was arrested on Tuesday at 10:21 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoids and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. Jones was also charged on another warrant for failure to appear careless operation of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. Bail is set at $1,000.

Frederick J. Hryniewick, 43, 330 Tulsa Avenue, Houma, was arrested on Wednesday at 3:03 a.m. for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, traveling the wrong way on a one-way roadway and possession of open alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles. Bail is set at $2,750.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest:

Tyrone Jackson, 33, Trowbridge Street, Franklin, was arrested on Wednesday at 7:46 p.m., on a warrant for the charge of simple battery. Jackson is held on a $2,500 bond.