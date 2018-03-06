Police Reports 3-6-18

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Michael Alvarez, 41, of 6922 La. 182, Ricohoc, was arrested Friday at 7:35 a.m. on two warrants for failure to appear on the charge of possession of cocaine.

A deputy in the Ricohoc area came into contact with Alvarez and located the active warrant for his arrest. Alvarez was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $200,000.

Jules Anderson Jr., 59, of 707 Iberia St., Franklin, was arrested Friday at 9:08 a.m. on charges of driving under suspension and no seat belt.

A deputy patrolling the Jeanerette area observed Anderson to be operating a vehicle without wearing his seatbelt. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and found that Anderson was also operating the vehicle with a suspended license. Anderson was released on a summons.

Jamie Pugh, 23, of 430 Robertson St., New Iberia, was arrested Friday at 12:02 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of simple battery.

A deputy in the Franklin area observed a vehicle to be traveling on La. 182 without working brake lights. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Pugh. The deputy learned of an active warrant for her arrest. Pugh was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Rufus Bartley, 64, of 2402 Chitimacha Trail, Charenton, was arrested Friday at 2:32 p.m. on charges of speeding and operating a vehicle without insurance.

A deputy patrolling the Baldwin area observed a vehicle speeding on La. 182. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Bartley. The deputy learned that Bartley was also operating the vehicle without insurance. Bartley was released on a summons.

Alexander Declouet, 28, of 217 Roselawn Blvd., Lafayette, was arrested Friday at 8:52 p.m. on charges of speeding and driving under suspension.

A deputy patrolling the Baldwin area observed a vehicle speeding on Ralph Darden Road. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver who was identified as Declouet. The deputy learned that Declouet was also operating the vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. Declouet was released on a summons.

Brooke Mcmanus, 26, of 1721 River Road, Berwick, was arrested Saturday at 2:02 a.m. on three warrants for failure to appear on the charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Mcmanus turned herself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on said warrant. Bail is set at $300,000.

Andre Brue, 29, of 605 Park Ridge Drive, New Orleans, was arrested Saturday at 4:18 a.m. on the charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy patrolling in the area of Jeanerette responded to a single car crash on US 90. The deputy made contact with the driver of the vehicle who was identified as Brue, and learned that he was operating the vehicle with a suspended license. Brue was released on a summons.

Leslie Matthews, 43, of 178 Friendship Alley, Amelia, was arrested Saturday at 9:36 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of driving while intoxicated, improper lane usage, driving under suspension, inciting to riot, disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition and resisting an officer.

A deputy in the Amelia area made contact with Matthews and located an active Terrbonne Parish warrant. Matthews was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Matthews was released on recognizance.

Ashton Martinez, 18, of 115 Aristile Road, Morgan City, was arrested Sunday at 1:34 p.m. on the charge of theft of goods.

A deputy patrolling the Bayou Vista area responded to a local business for a shoplifting incident. The deputy found evidence that Martinez made an attempt to remove an item from the business without paying for it. Martinez was released on a summons.

Brennan Moore, 22, of 118 Levet Lane, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 4:01 a.m. on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II drugs and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

A deputy patrolling Centerville responded to a complaint of a vehicle in a ditch on US 90 near La. 317. The deputy made contact with the driver of the vehicle who was identified as Moore. While speaking with Moore, the deputy observed a firearm holster in the side door compartment, and learned that Moore had a loaded firearm in the center console of the vehicle. The deputy observed a small plastic bag containing suspected marijuana fall out of the vehicle as Moore exited. The deputy also found MDMA pills inside of said plastic bag. Moore was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Randranique Williams, 26, of Martin Luther King Boulevard., Franklin, was arrested Friday at 9:02 a.m. on charges of disturbing the peace by fighting and simple battery. Williams was booked, processed, and released on a $3,500 bond.

Kimiya Joseph, 24, of Morris Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 9:02 a.m. on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Joseph was booked, processed, and released on a $1,000 bond.

Drizzt Morales, 21, of Cayce Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 11:47 a.m. on charges of possession of stolen things, resisting an officer - three counts and simple escape. Morales was additionally charged on a warrant for parole violation. Officers responded to a residence on Cayce Street in reference to a complaint of a subject with stolen property. Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with Morales, who allegedly ran out of the residence to the back yard. Officers were able to detain Morales. Upon walking with Morales to the front of the residence, Morales allegedly pulled away from officers and allegedly began to run again. Officers were able to take Morales into custody. Morales was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Edward Delone, 43, of Carl C. Foulcard Drive, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 10:20 p.m. on charges of simple battery and resisting an officer. Delone was booked, processed, and held on a $5,000 bond.

Kerry Davis Jr., 26, of Alexander Lane, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 8:19 p.m. on warrants for Chitimacha Tribal Police Department for charges of domestic abuse by strangulation and simple assault. Davis was booked, processed, and released on a $3,000 bond.

Malik Byers, 21, of Stoneridge Drive, Duson, was arrested Monday at 11:04 a.m. on a warrant dated for the charge of aggravated second degree battery. Byers was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Howard Prejean, 55, of Walnut Ridge Drive, Dallas, Texas, was arrested Thursday on the charge of theft. He was transported to the parish jail.

Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a possible theft.

Dwight Collins, 40, of Collins Lane, Charenton, was arrested Saturday on the charge of remaining where forbidden and a fugitive warrant for failure to appear on charge of disturbing the peace by intoxication. He was transported to the parish jail.

Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a subject who had been previously banned from the property. During the investigation, it was learned that Collins had been previously banned from the tribal business and also had an active 16th Judicial District warrant, and he was arrested.

Colby Spain, 34, of Iberia Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday on the charge of remaining where forbidden and two fugitive warrants for criminal neglect of family. He was transported to the parish jail.

Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a possible subject who had been previously banned from the property. During the investigation, it was learned that Spain had been previously banned from the tribal business and also had active 16th Judicial District warrants, and he was arrested.

Donald Lockett, 51, of Orange Grove, New Iberia, was arrested Sunday on the charge of theft over $1000. He was transported to the parish jail.

Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a possible theft.