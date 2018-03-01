Police Reports 3-1-18

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Shannon Charlie, 38, of 501 Taft St. #47, Patterson, was arrested Tuesday at 1:44 p.m. on a warrant for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of the drug court treatment program.

A deputy came into contact with Charlie at a residence in Patterson and located the active warrant for her arrest. Charlie was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $100,000.

Stephen Jones, 42, of Rousell Lane, Patterson, was arrested Tuesday at 3:22 p.m. on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of criminal neglect of family.

A deputy located Jones at a residence in Patterson on the warrants and transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $12,221.

Scott Odinga, 47, of 2501 Station Club Drive SW, Marietta, Ga. was arrested Tuesday at 4:58 p.m. on charges of simple battery, disturbing the peace intoxicated and remaining where forbidden.

A deputy responded to a call for service from a business in Amelia regarding a subject who refused to leave the premises. A deputy learned from security personnel that they received complaints from patrons about Odinga’s intoxicated condition and asked him to leave. Odinga refused. The deputy collected evidence that as Odinga was being escorted from the location he grabbed a female victim. Following the investigation, Odinga was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $4,000.

Salvadore Francois, 20, of 118 Natalie Lane, Patterson, was arrested Tuesday at 9:43 a.m. on a warrant for charges of battery of a dating partner and theft.

The warrant was issued following a November investigation into a report of a battery. The deputy found evidence that Francois grabbed a female victim and stole money from her while at a residence in Patterson. A deputy came into contact with Francois at a residence in the Calumet area and located the active warrant for his arrest. Francois was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Kentrell Gabriel, 20, of 624 Henkle St., Jeanerette, was arrested Tuesday at 4:25 p.m. on an Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant on charges of principal to second degree murder and principal to attempted second degree murder.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s narcotics detectives assisted the U.S. Marshals Service in apprehending fugitive suspect Gabriel. Gabriel was located at a residence in Ashton and taken into custody without incident. Gabriel was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Marcus Austin, 33, of 524 Seventh St., Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 6:29 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I heroin, possession of Schedule II crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV Xanax, resisting a police officer with force or violence, criminal trespass, obstruction of justice, transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, violation of a controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Narcotics detectives patrolling the Franklin area observed a vehicle parked in the roadway on Darce Lane. As detectives approached, a subject standing by the vehicle began to walk away. Detectives advised the subject to stop. The subject then fled on foot running through several yards on Anderson Street. Detectives followed the subject. During the foot pursuit, detectives observed the subject throw an item to the ground. The subject also threw bags of crack cocaine and heroin towards detectives. Detectives apprehended the subject and identified him as Austin. Detectives retrieved the items Austin threw including a handgun. Detectives found that the firearm was reported as stolen and that Austin was a convicted felon. $605 in cash and a Xanax pill were found on Austin. The investigation occurred within 2,000 feet of a school. Austin was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Daniel Allen, 33, of 131 CJC Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday at 3:43 a.m. on charges of stop signs and yield signs violations, possession of Schedule I marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A narcotics detective patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle drive past a stop sign and then come to a stop in the roadway on Jupiter Street. The detectives conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Allen. While speaking with Allen, the detectives received consent to search the vehicle and located a pipe used for smoking marijuana. Continuing the investigation, a detective learned that Allen had marijuana at his residence. The detective recovered a jar containing marijuana and other items of drug paraphernalia from the location. Allen was released on a summons.

Daeon Johnson, 28, of 2419 Apple St., Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 1:49 p.m. on a warrant for charges of hit and run driving, theft of a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice and possession of open alcoholic containers in a motor vehicle and a warrant for the charge of unauthorized use of a moveable.

The warrant for theft of a motor vehicle was issued following an investigation into a vehicle crash on US 90 in the Patterson area. The responding deputy found the vehicle unoccupied. An open bottle of liquor was inside. The deputy identified Johnson as the driver of the vehicle who ran off the roadway and struck a speed limit sign before coming to a stop in a ditch. The deputy found that the vehicle had been stolen from a residence in Franklin. The victim was an acquaintance of Johnson. Johnson turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. No bail is set.

Michael Sweetser Sr., 66, of 436 Field Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday at 1:01 p.m. on charges of stop sign violation and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista observed a vehicle fail to come to a complete stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Middle Road and Southeast Boulevard. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, identified the driver as Sweetser, and found that he was driving with a suspended license. Sweetser was released on a summons.

Wanda Simon, 55, of 108 Romero Lane, Jeanerette, was arrested Wednesday at 7:09 p.m. on the charge of simple cruelty to animals.

A deputy responded to a report of a malnourished dog at a residence on Romero Lane. The deputy located the animal and identified the dog’s owner as Simon. The deputy collected evidence that the dog was not being properly provided with food. The dog was seized by St. Mary Animal Control. Simon was released on a summons.

Quincy Lewis, 32, of 1414 Cypremort Road, Jeanerette, was arrested Wednesday at 10:38 p.m. on a warrant for criminal damage to property.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding on Big Four Corners Road. The deputy identified the driver as Lewis, found that he did not have his driver’s license with him and located the active warrant for his arrest. The warrant stems from an investigation into a property damage complaint in 2013 in Four Corners. The deputy collected evidence that Lewis broke the window of a vehicle during an argument with a female victim. Lewis was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Lewis was released on a $1,800 bond.

Jessie Sanders, 21, of 106 Missy Lane, Morgan City, was arrested Thursday at 12:06 a.m. on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation with a crash, hit and run driving, a warrant for simple battery and simple assault and a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana.

Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on La. 182 near Uranus Road in Bayou Vista. Deputies located the driver, Sanders, walking on Middle Road, and detained him. Deputies determined that Sanders lost control of the vehicle he was driving, traveled off the roadway, and struck a utility pole. Sanders showed signs of alcohol impairment. Sanders registered a 0.168 grams percent blood alcohol concentration on a breath test.

The warrant for simple battery and simple assault was issued following an investigation into a report of a battery in April of 2017. Sanders made verbal threats against a male victim’s life and struck the victim in the face during a confrontation on Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista. Sanders was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Aaron Price, 39, of 200 Titan Drive, Lafayette, was arrested Thursday at 2:08 a.m. on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, switched license plate and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christian White, 27, of 3210 Old Spanish Trail, New Iberia, was arrested Thursday at 2:09 a.m. on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy stopped to assist stranded motorists on US 90 in the Shadyside area. The deputy found that the license plate displayed on the SUV was not registered to the vehicle. The deputy identified the driver as Price, and the passenger as White. While speaking with the occupants, the deputy received consent to search the vehicle and found a hypodermic needle. Price and White were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail for Price is set at $2,750. Bail for White is set at $1,500.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest:

Amanda Moore, 37, of Hamm Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 8:47 a.m. on a warrant for Third Ward City Court for failure to appear on the charge of livestock at large. Moore was booked, processed, and released on a $310 bond.

David Phillips, 38, of Collins Street, Baldwin, was arrested Wednesday at 11:45 p.m. on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

Phillips was additionally charged with no driver’s license, obstructing a public passage, possession of schedule I narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Phillips was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at time of press release.

Keenze Howard, 52, of Ninth Street, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 3:48 a.m. on a warrant for City Court of Morgan City for failure to appear on the charge of contempt of court probation fees and license plate improper lighting. Howard was booked, processed, and held on a $511 bond.