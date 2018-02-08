Police Reports 2-8-18

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Harry Francis III, 54, of Franklin, was additionally charged on a Franklin Police Department warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

Francis was already incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center when a correctional deputy was notified by Franklin Police that they had an active warrant for his arrest. No bail is set.

Landon Rodriguez, 37, of 313 Saturn Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Tuesday at 2:18 p.m. on charges of theft, distribution of Schedule III suboxone, possession of Schedule IV clorazepate and distribution of Legend Drug gabapentin.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy located the suspect of the theft and identified him as Rodriguez. While speaking with him, the deputy received consent to search Rodriguez’s vehicle and located the stolen items. The deputy also found pills and suboxone strips for which Rodriguez was unable to provide a prescription. Continuing the investigation, the deputy collected evidence that Rodriguez distributed some of the drugs. The deputy transported Rodriguez to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Kendall Norman, 18, of 1272 Big Four Corners Road, Jeanerette, was arrested Tuesday at 1:08 p.m. on an Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office warrant for three counts of the charge of simple burglary. A deputy located Norman on Cypremort Road in the Four Corners area, on the warrants. The deputy transported Norman to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Taj Broussard, 21, of 108 Texas St., Lafayette, was arrested Tuesday at 5:46 p.m. on charges of improper lane usage, driver must be licensed, possession of open alcoholic containers in motor vehicles, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of Schedule I marijuana.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US 90 in the Centerville area after observing the driver traveling in the middle of the roadway nearly striking another motorist. The deputy identified the driver as Broussard and smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath. The deputy also observed other indicators of impairment. A standardized field sobriety test was performed. Broussard conducted the test poorly. The deputy received consent to search the vehicle and located a partially burnt marijuana cigarette and a cup containing an alcoholic beverage. Broussard was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Richard Simmons, 45, of 2640 Daniel Turner Court, Houma, was arrested Wednesday at 6:09 a.m. for improper lane usage and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license. A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a reckless driver on US 90. The deputy located the suspect vehicle and observed the driver swerve off the roadway. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Simmons. While speaking with him, the deputy found that Simmons driver’s license was suspended. Simmons was released on a summons.

Hilton Abraham Jr., 45, of 307 Pickett St., Charenton, was arrested Tuesday at 10:47 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I crack cocaine, possession of Schedule I marijuana, possession of Schedule V promethazine, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper lane usage and general speed law violation.

Narcotics detectives patrolling the Four Corners area observed a vehicle traveling 55 miles per hour in a posted 45 miles per hour zone on Cypremort Road in the Four Corners area. Detectives also observed the vehicle cross over the centerline of the roadway. They conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Abraham. While speaking with him, a detective learned that there were illegal drugs inside the vehicle. Detectives found marijuana, crack cocaine, and promethazine inside the truck. Continuing the investigation, detectives collected evidence that Abraham sold crack cocaine. Abraham was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Lenis Clement Jr., 56, of 8661 La. 87, Charenton, was arrested Wednesday at 10:25 a.m. on warrants for failure to appear on charges of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy assigned to the Warrants Section located Clement at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse and transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Clement was released on an $11,000 bond.

Davin Myers, 26, of 1695 Duchamp Road, Broussard, was arrested Wednesday at 10:42 a.m. on a St. Martin Parish warrant for failure to appear on the charge of domestic abuse battery.

A deputy assigned to the warrants section located Myers at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse and transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Custody of Myers was transferred to St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Travis Boatman, 37, of 1211 Willow St., Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 3:25 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

A deputy assigned to court security at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse located Boatman at the courthouse on the warrant. Boatman was transport to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $3,807.

Lynn Lovell Jr., 44, of 607 Kirk C Road, Franklin, was additionally charged Wednesday at 4:20 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of illegal possession of stolen things.

On Feb. 1 a deputy began an investigation into a burglary and found that several industrial batteries were stolen from a business on La. 182 in Jeanerette. The detective assigned to the case received information from the Franklin Police Department that Lovell was possibly linked to the incident. Detectives subsequently found evidence that Lovell sold the stolen batteries at a scrap yard. Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest. Lovell was already incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on other charges. No bail is set.

Kenneth Jones, 31, of 139 Lloyd Lane, Morgan City, was arrested Thursday at 12:26 a.m. for possession of drug paraphernalia. Narcotics detectives patrolling the Siracusaville area observed a vehicle fail to signal a turn onto La. 182. Detectives conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Jones. While speaking with him, a detective received consent to search his person and located a pipe used for smoking crack cocaine. Following the investigation, Jones was released on a summons.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest:

Diana Darby, 40, of Iberia Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 9:06 a.m. on the charge of simple battery. Darby was booked, processed, and held on a $2,500 bond.