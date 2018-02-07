Police Reports 2-8-18

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Alyssa Ashmore, 28, of 302 Third St., Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 1:45 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of diazepam, simple battery and disturbing the peace by appearing in an intoxicated condition.

A deputy responding to a call for service at a business in Bayou Vista came into contact with Ashmore and located the active warrant for her arrest. The deputy transported Ashmore to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, for booking. Bail is set at $15,000.

Cassandra Collins, 41, of 115 Sycamore Drive, Lafayette, was arrested Monday at 3:40 p.m. on two warrants for failure to appear on the charge of theft of goods and on the charge of intentional littering.

A correctional deputy transported Collins from the Lafayette Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking.

Deandre Grismore, 30, of 513 Ash St., Franklin, was booked Monday at 6:55 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of simple battery, criminal trespassing and disturbing the peace by fighting.

While booking Grismore at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional deputy located the active warrant for Grismore’s arrest. Bail is set at $1,500.

George Colbert, 51, of 112 Long St., Baldwin, was arrested Monday at 9:46 p.m. on the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives patrolling Baldwin observed a subject riding a bicycle the wrong way on the roadway with no lights. The detective stopped to speak with the subject and identified him as Colbert. The detective received consent to search Colbert and located a glass pipe used to smoke crack cocaine in his pocket. Colbert was released on a summons.

Derek Gaskins, 37, of 151 Friendship Alley, Amelia, was arrested Monday at 6:07 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule II methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I crack cocaine with intent to distribute over 28 grams, possession of Schedule I marijuana, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone.

Narcotics detectives developed information that illegal drug activity was taking place at a Gaskins residence and obtained a search warrant for the location. Detectives found crack cocaine, marijuana, and over $1,600 in cash on Gaskins person. The money is suspected of being gained from the sale of illegal drugs. Detectives also located marijuana, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, a firearm and items of drug paraphernalia inside the residence. Gaskins is a convicted felon. The residence where the drugs were found is located within 2,000 feet of a church. Gaskins was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $81,500.

Roosevelt James, 28, of 1256 W. Martin Luther King Road, Charenton, was arrested Monday at 10:47 p.m. on charges of license plate light required, obstruction of justice, possession of Schedule I marijuana with intent to distribute and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone.

Tyrusha Charles, 36, of 1256 W Martin Luther King Road, Charenton, was arrested Monday at 10:47 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana, obstruction of justice and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone.

Narcotics detectives patrolling the Charenton area observed a vehicle with no license plate lights, on Martin Luther King Road. Detectives conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as James and the passenger as Charles. Detectives smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the pick-up truck. While speaking with the occupants, detectives observed Charles chewing marijuana and recovered a small bag of the substance. Through investigation, detectives collected evidence that both subjects attempted to discard the marijuana and that James sold the illegal substance. The traffic stop occurred within 2,000 feet of a church and park.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Austin Hebert, 21, of Tupelo Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 9:10 a.m. on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Hebert was booked, processed, and released on a $1,000 bond.

Brandon Hebert, 19, of Palfrey Street, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 11:32 a.m. on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

Hebert was booked, processed, and released on a $1,000 bond.

Kentroy Lewis, 24, of Ibert Street, Franklin, while incarcerated at the Franklin Police Department, was arrested on a warrant for Jeanerette Police Department for the charge of simple criminal damage to property. Lewis was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.