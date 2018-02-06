Police Reports 2-6-18

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Daniel Bozeman, 48, of La Neuville Road, Lafayette, was arrested Saturday on the charge of theft, and was transported to the parish jail.

Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a theft. During the investigation, it was learned that Bozeman had committed the theft, and he was arrested.

Terrance Ledet, 28, of Kern Street, Jeanerette, was arrested Monday for an Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrant for the charge of domestic abuse battery, and he was transported to the parish jail.

Officers observed a vehicle parked partially in the roadway. After making contact with the driver, Ledet, it was learned that he had an active warrant, and he was arrested.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Tyrus Polidore, 27, of Roys Lane, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 8:38 p.m. on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family, a warrant for St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for charges of failure to provide notification as a sex offender and failure to pay annual sex offender registration fee, and a warrant for Third Ward City Court for failure to appear on charges of remaining where forbidden and open container.

Polidore was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Mariah Moore, 29, of Locust Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 11:55 p.m. on the charge of possession of marijuana. Moore was booked, processed, and held on a $2,000 bond.