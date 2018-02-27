Police Reports 2-27-18

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Albert Vincent Jr., 53, of 135 Parker St., New Iberia, was arrested Friday at 5:10 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana.

Vincent was transported from Iberia Parish by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking on the warrant. Vincent was released on a $2,500 bond.

Brittany Martin, 29, of 140 Village Lane, Morgan City, was arrested Friday at 10:14 p.m. on charges of child desertion, possession of Schedule I synthetic cannabinoids, misuse of toxic vapors, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy responded to a medical emergency at a residence in Amelia after St. Mary 911 received a call from a child that an adult female was in medical distress. The woman, identified as Martin, was transported to Teche Regional Medical Center for evaluation. During the deputy’s investigation, it was found that Martin smoked synthetic cannabinoids from a makeshift pipe. Martin and the child were the only two occupants in the residence at the time of the incident. The pipe used to smoke the drug was recovered from the residence. Upon her release from the hospital, Martin was taken into custody on the charges. Synthetic cannabinoids were also located on Martin’s person. Martin was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Benjamin Picard, 24, of 330 Eves St., Jeanerette, was arrested Saturday at 3:31 a.m. on the charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy stopped to assist a motorist stopped on the side of the roadway on La. 182 in the Baldwin area. The deputy identified the driver as Picard, learned that he had run out of gas, and found that he was driving with a suspended license. Picard was released on a summons.

Shaquille Anderson, 24, of 117 Barbusse Road, Scott, was arrested Saturday at 3:34 a.m. on the charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy stopped to assist a motorist stopped on the side of the roadway on US 90 in the Shadyside area. The deputy identified the driver as Anderson, learned that one of the vehicle’s tires went flat, and found that he was driving with a suspended license. Anderson was released on a summons.

Danny Savoie, 40, of 1430 Prairie Road Circle, Centerville, was arrested Saturday at 5:48 p.m. on the charge of simple battery.

Daniel Collette, 17, of 1430½ Prairie Road Circle, Centerville, was arrested Saturday at 5:45 p.m. on the charge of simple assault.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a fight in progress on Prairie Road Circle. The deputy spoke with several subjects at the location and found evidence that Savoie and Collette were involved in an argument. The deputy found that Collette threw a knife at Savoie and that Savoie shot Collette in the boot with a BB gun during the altercation. Neither sustained injuries from the fight. Both were released on summonses.

Michael Ryder, 49, of 208 Sennette St., Centerville, was arrested Saturday at 11:16 p.m. on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and obstruction of a highway.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a vehicle stopped in the roadway on Kemper Road in Franklin. The deputy located a truck parked in the roadway. The driver appeared to be asleep at the wheel with the engine running and the vehicle in drive. The deputy woke the driver, identified him as Ryder, and smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from him. The deputy conducted a standardized field sobriety test for Ryder. Ryder performed the test poorly. He later registered a 0.136 grams percent blood alcohol concentration. The deputy transported Ryder to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Ryder was released on a $3,000 bond.

Cesal Wiltz Jr., 36, of 1131 Neuville Anthony St., St. Martinville, was arrested Saturday at 11:55 p.m. on the charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy responded to a call for service about a reckless driver on US 90 in Bayou Vista. The deputy located the suspect vehicle in Patterson and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy identified the driver as Wiltz and found that he was driving with a suspended license. Wiltz was released on a summons.

Billy Farnham, 33, of 1811 Rose Lane, Berwick, was arrested Sunday at 11:54 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear, and charges of possession of Schedule IV clonazepam, possession of Schedule IV tramadol with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV alprazolam and possession of Schedule II methamphetamine.

Hanna Barkar, 34, of 1811 Rose Lane, Berwick, was arrested Sunday at 11:54 a.m. on the charge of possession of Schedule I marijuana.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a male and female subject involved in illegal drug activity on La. 182 in Bayou Vista. The deputy located two subjects fitting the descriptions on Canal Road and stopped to speak with them. The male subject quickly ran to the rear of the police unit. The deputy identified the male subject as Farnham and the female subject as Barkar. While speaking with them, the deputy learned that Barkar had marijuana in her purse and recovered a bag of the substance. The deputy also located a paper towel containing pills where Farnham had been standing, behind the police unit. Farnham was also wanted on the active warrant. Farnham was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set. Barkar was released on a summons.

Jonathan Scott, 47, of 108 Diane Lane Lot 34, Patterson, was arrested Sunday at 1:38 p.m. on charges of domestic abuse battery strangulation and criminal damage to property.

A deputy responded to a report of a battery in progress on Diane Lane in Patterson. Through the course of the investigation, the deputy found evidence that Scott grabbed a female victim around the neck. The deputy also found that Scott took the victim’s phone and smashed it. Scott was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Cotina Batiste, 35, of 327 Charlotte Drive, Patterson, was arrested Sunday at 6:57 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana, three counts child desertion, obstruction of justice, three counts illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 and three counts contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Marcus White, 25, of 513 Vaughn Lane, Patterson, was arrested Sunday at 7:00 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of license plate not on display, improper turn and failure to give required signal, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and fail to honor written promise to appear.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding the welfare of several juveniles left inside a vehicle in the Bayou Vista Walmart parking lot. The deputy located three juveniles in the car and smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The deputy spoke with White and located the active warrant for his arrest. While attempting to locate the children’s guardian, Batiste, the deputy learned that she was hiding in another vehicle in the parking lot in an attempt to avoid deputies. Through the course of the investigation, the deputy also found evidence that Batiste attempted to get one of the juveniles to discard marijuana from the vehicle. The deputy recovered a bottle containing marijuana inside the car. Batiste was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Margarito Rodriguez, 42, of 1323 Lake Palourde Road, Amelia, was arrested Sunday at 6:20 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle without lawful presence in the United States and general speed law violation.

A deputy stopped to assist a motorist stopped on the side of the roadway on US 90 Frontage Road in the Jeanerette area. The deputy identified one of the occupants of the vehicle as Rodriguez and located an active warrant for his arrest. Rodriguez was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Sydney Bassa, 22, of 504 Roderick St., Apt. 14, Morgan City, was arrested Thursday at 12:22 p.m. on charges of improper lane usage and possession of Schedule I synthetic cannabinoids.

Narcotics detectives patrolling Berwick observed a vehicle cross into a turning lane then back into the lane of travel. Detectives conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Bassa. Detectives smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Detectives located a synthetic cannabinoids cigar in a cigarette pack inside the car. Bassa was released on a summons.

Devon Marsh, 25, of 1048 Ciro St., Siracusaville, was arrested Friday at 12:25 p.m. on the charge of resisting an officer and on a warrant for aggravated battery.

The warrant was issued following an investigation earlier this month into a complaint of a battery in Siracusaville. The deputy found evidence that Marsh used a piece of rope to choke a male victim. A narcotics detective went to Marsh’s address to locate him on the warrant. The detective observed Marsh on the front porch and ordered him multiple times to walk towards him. Marsh fled into the residence, out the back door, and over a fence. A patrol deputy waiting nearby located Marsh hiding behind a mobile home. Marsh was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Marsh was released on a $6,500 bond.

Ashton Martinez, 18, of 115 Aristile Road, Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested Friday at 5:24 p.m. on a City Court of Morgan City warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of marijuana.

A narcotics detective monitoring traffic on US 90 in Morgan City observed a vehicle speeding and conducted a traffic stop. The detective identified the driver as Martinez and located the active warrant for his arrest. Martinez was cited for speeding. He was then transported Martinez to the Morgan City Police Department jail for booking.

Kevin Pierre, 21, of 1422 Hickory Street, Patterson, was arrested Friday at 10:13 p.m. on a City of Patterson mayor’s court warrant for failure to appear on the charge of speeding. A narcotics detective came into contact with Pierre on Southeast Boulevard in Bayou Vista and located the active warrant for his arrest. The detective transported Pierre to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Tanner Theriot, 18, of 1139 Stephensville Road Lot B, Stephensville, was arrested Friday at 11:22 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A narcotics detective conducting a security check at a business in Bayou Vista observed a vehicle with a broken brake light. The deputy identified the driver as Theriot. While speaking with him, the deputy received consent to search the vehicle and located a bag of marijuana and a cigar pack inside the car. Theriot was released on a summons.

Stephanie Yaris, 34, of 1225 Railroad Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested Saturday at 12:22 a.m. on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle identified Yaris as a passenger in the truck. While speaking with Yaris, a detective learned that she was in possession of a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine. The detective recovered the item. Yaris was released on a summons.

Joseph Dugas, 34, of 201 Neptune St., Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday at 10:34 a.m. on the charge of unauthorized use of a moveable.

A deputy investigated a call for service regarding a vehicle that went missing from a location on Neptune Street in Bayou Vista. The deputy found evidence that Dugas attempted to sell the vehicle that did not belong to him and that Dugas had the vehicle removed. Dugas was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Dugas was released on a $3,500 bond. The case remains under investigation.

Nicole Ross, 28, of 201 Tamperolla Lane, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 3:39 p.m. on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of criminal neglect of family.

A deputy located Ross at her residence on the warrants and transported her to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $3,006.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Joey Jack, 43, of O’Neal Chube Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 9:34 a.m. on a warrant for the charge of accessory after the fact to armed robbery.

Jack was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Heather Stone, 37, of Forest Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 11:36 a.m. on a warrant for the charge of unauthorized use of an access card.

Stone was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Braylan Hamilton, 34, of Augustine Maze, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 3:44 p.m. on a warrant for Third Ward City Court for failure to appear on charges of tail lamps, expired driver’s license and no insurance. Hamilton was booked, processed, and released on a $550 bond.