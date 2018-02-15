Police Reports 2-15-18

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Joseph Nedd, 53, of Martin Luther King Blvd., Franklin, was arrested Friday at 5:28 p.m. on the charge of illegal possession of stolen things and theft by fraud. Nedd was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Shane Scott, 34, of Myra Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 1:55 a.m. on a warrant for the charge of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. Scott was additionally charged with introduction of contraband into a penal institution and possession of Schedule IV narcotics. Scott was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Draylen Green, 19, of Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 12:25 a.m. on a warrant for the charge of simple battery. Green was booked processed and released on a $2,500 bond.

John Felton Jr., 53, of Ninth Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 8:50 p.m. on charges of remaining where forbidden, disturbing the peace by intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia—third offense. Felton was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Adrienne Maze, 36, of Hamm Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 8:33 p.m. on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on charges of no insurance, following too close and expired driver’s license. Maze was booked, processed, and released on a $500 bond.

Charles Randle, 25, of Robertson Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 2:48 p.m. on charges of reckless operation, operating an off road motor vehicle on roadway and no driver’s license. Randle was booked, processed, and released to appear in Third Ward City Court.

Edward Parnell, 51, of Country Road, Mount Pleasant, was arrested Wednesday at 6:27 p.m. on charges of driving while intoxicated—fourth offense, driving under suspension and possession of alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle. Parnell was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Sierra Vincent, 28, of 121 Oak St., Morgan City, was arrested Sunday at 5:05 p.m. on the charge of obstruction of justice.

A deputy responded to a vehicle crash on US 90 in Bayou Vista. The deputy made contact with the owner of the vehicle, Vincent, and advised her that the vehicle was unsafe to drive. Vincent then drove the vehicle away from the crash scene while the deputy was conducting the investigation. The deputy located the vehicle and Vincent at a residence on Carol Road in Bayou Vista. Vincent was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Vincent was released on a $1,500 bond.

Jed Brisson, 35, of 518 Emmeline St., New Iberia, was arrested Monday at 8:05 p.m. on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, stopping, standing, parking prohibited in specified places and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy patrolling Baldwin observed a vehicle stopped in the middle of La. 182. The driver appeared to be sleeping. The deputy identified the driver as Brisson and observed several signs that he was operating the vehicle while impaired. The deputy also observed a syringe inside the vehicle. The deputy conducted a standardized field sobriety test. Brisson performed the test poorly. The deputy transported Brisson to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $4,250.

Michael Walker, 30, at 19021 Palmer Creek Drive, Saucier, Miss. was arrested Tuesday at 2:35 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of general speed law violation and operating a vehicle with an expired driver’s license.

A deputy conducting a traffic stop on La. 182 in Bayou Vista identified an occupant of the vehicle as Walker and located the active warrant for his arrest. The deputy transported Walker to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $400.

Lovana Burrell, 29, of 1711 West Ibert St., Franklin, was arrested Monday at 11:05 p.m. on the charge of improper lane usage and on a warrant for the charge of criminal damage to property.

A deputy on Ralph Darden Memorial Parkway in Charenton observed a vehicle cross the fog line of the roadway. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, identified the driver as Burrell, and located the active warrant for her arrest. Burrell was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Burrell was released on a $1,750 bond.

Austin Ray, 22, of 114 Roussel St., Patterson, was arrested Friday at 11:49 a.m. on the charge of domestic abuse battery and on a Patterson Police Department warrant for domestic abuse battery.

A deputy conducted an investigation into a battery that occurred at a business in Bayou Vista. The deputy found evidence that Ray pushed and struck a female victim in a parking lot. The deputy and Patterson Police located Ray at a residence on Tiffany Street in the Patterson area. Following the investigation, the deputy transported Ray to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Daanaa Richard, 26, of 207 Newman St., Baldwin, was arrested Tuesday at 4:27 p.m. on charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and stop signs and yield signs violation.

A deputy assisting Franklin Police with the Mardi Gras parade observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign on Ninth Street. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, identified the driver as Richard, and found that she was driving with a suspended license. Richard was released on a summons.

Jeffrey Robinson, 35, of 180 Pine Bayou Circle, Monroe, was arrested Tuesday at 9:55 p.m. on a St. Charles Parish warrant for failure to appear for a court hearing.

A deputy monitoring traffic on US 90 observed a vehicle moving 81 miles per hour in a posted 70 miles per hour zone. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, identified the driver as Robinson, and located the active warrant for his arrest. Robinson was cited for the speeding violation and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking on the warrant. No bail is set.

Hector Ruiz-Santos, 36, of 109 Shivers St., Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 12:19 a.m. on charges of improper lane usage, possession of open alcoholic containers in motor vehicles and resisting an officer by flight.

A deputy on US 90 in Bayou Vista observed a vehicle cross the fog line and centerline of the roadway. The deputy initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop continuing to drive into Morgan City before pulling over on the shoulder of the roadway. The deputy identified the driver as Ruiz-Santos and observed an open beer can inside the vehicle. Following the investigation, Ruiz-Santos was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Ruiz-Santos was released on a $2,250 bond.

Aaron Robertson, 34, of 25850 Taylor St., Montgomery, Texas was arrested Wednesday at 3:16 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of speeding. Robertson turned himself in to correctional deputies at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Robertson was released on a $1,000 bond.

Nikki Mayon, 36, of 1224 South Road, Bayou Vista, was arrested Saturday at 10:58 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives located Mayon on the warrant at the address listed above. The warrant was issued following a Dec. 2017 investigation into illegal drug activity in the Patterson area. Mayon was released on a summons.

Devonte Colar, 24, of 900 Mississippi Road, New Iberia, was arrested Wednesday at 7:42 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone.

A correctional deputy transported Colar from the Iberia Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $2,500.

Loveless Willis, 33, of 212 South Marigny Circle D, Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday at 2:16 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

Willis was transported from another agency to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking on the warrant. No bail is set.

Curtis Gaudet Jr., 24, of 2211 Lake Palourde Road, Amelia, was arrested Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. on the charge of aggravated battery.

Deputies investigated a report of a fight in progress at a residence on Two Brothers Street in Amelia. While speaking with the subjects and witnesses involved, deputies found evidence that Gaudet threw a metal stool at a male victim. The victim was cut on the head. Gaudet was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Glenn Louviere Jr., 35, of 1197 Fabacher Road #3, Iota, was arrested Thursday at 3:58 a.m. on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, improper lane usage, speeding and possession of open alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.

A deputy traveling on US 90 in the Patterson area observed a vehicle moving at a high rate of speed and swerving onto the shoulder of the roadway. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Louviere. The deputy smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Louviere’s breath and observed other indicators of impairment. The deputy also observed an open beer bottle inside the vehicle Louviere was driving. The deputy conducted a standardized field sobriety test. Louviere performed the test poorly. Following the investigation, Louviere was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $3,500.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Brent Darden, 32, of Chitimacha Trail, Charenton, was arrested Monday on tribal charges of felony possession of drugs, methamphetamine, resisting a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with force or violence.

He was transported to the parish jail. Officers responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area. During the investigation, illegal narcotics were located in the vehicle, and Darden was arrested.

Justin Capritto, 28, of Blake Drive, New Iberia, was arrested Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was subsequently released on a summons.

Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to suspicious activity in the parking lot. During the investigation, the Chitimacha K-9 Unit was deployed, which resulted in Capritto’s arrest.

Bryant Ruffin, 48, of Greene Street, Abbeville, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and a Chitimacha Police Department warrant for possession of marijuana.

Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a subject that had an active warrant in reference to an investigation that occurred on Dec. 4, 2017.

When officers arrested Ruffin on the warrant, illegal narcotics were found, and he was arrested with additional charges.