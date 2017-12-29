Police Reports 12-31-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Chance Rose Sr., 42, of 125 East 12th St., Thibodaux, was arrested Wednesday at 2:28 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of Lyrica and domestic abuse battery child endangerment law.

During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional deputy located the active warrant for Rose’s arrest. No bail is set.

Harrison Short, 51, of 301 Mallard St., Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday at 3:12 p.m. on a warrant for the charge of 2nd degree aggravated battery.

On Dec. 21, patrol deputies responded to a report of a stabbing on Cypress Street in Amelia. Deputies identified Short as a suspect. During the subsequent investigation, a detective collected evidence that Short produced a knife and cut a male victim on the forehead during an argument. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. The detective obtained a warrant for Short’s arrest. Short was located by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office on the warrant and transported from the Terrebonne Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Tajuan Gibson Sr., 33, of 2155 La. 83, Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 6:26 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I heroin with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, transactions involving drug proceeds, obstructed view of license plate and possession of open alcoholic containers in motor vehicles.

Narcotics detectives patrolling Four Corners observed a pick-up truck on the US 90 service road with a cover over the license plate obstructing the view of the registration on the vehicle. Detectives conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Gibson. There were also two children in the truck with Gibson. While speaking with him, detectives received consent to search the vehicle and located three bags containing approximately 1.5 grams of heroin each. Detectives also found an open container of alcohol in the truck. Through investigation, detectives collected evidence that Gibson was selling the heroin. They also found $877 in cash on Gibson’s person suspected of being derived from the sales of the illegal drug. Gibson was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Gibson was released after posting a $12,000 bond.

Francis Robert, 28, of 1422 Washington St., Jeanerette, was arrested Thursday at 3:17 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license, improper use of registration/license plate and failure to carry vehicle registration certificate.

A Corrections deputy transported Robert to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking on the warrant. Bail is set at $1,500.

Heidi Prevost, 26, of 606 Willow St., Franklin, was arrested Thursday at 6:44 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of direct contempt of court, speeding and failure to honor written promise to appear in court.

A deputy located Prevost at her residence on the warrant and transported her to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Prevost was released on a $505 bond.