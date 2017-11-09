Police Reports 11-9-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Franklin Pearce III, 32, of 903 Duke St., Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 4:01 p.m. on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, resisting an officer by force, proper equipment required on a motor vehicle, improper lane usage, improper display of license plate, possession of Schedule II methamphetamine with intent to distribute over 28 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of Schedule I marijuana, warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of Schedule I drugs and warrant from Morgan City Police for the charge of possession of Schedule I marijuana.

Narcotics detectives patrolling the Morgan City and Berwick area observed a vehicle with no side view mirrors and no visible license plate. Detectives also observed the vehicle crossing the centerline of the roadway on La. 182 and Frontage Road, in Berwick. Detectives initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the motorcycle failed to pull over, accelerating back onto La. 182, and then onto US 90, where the vehicle traveled at a high rate of speed. Detectives followed the motorcycle and observed the driver nearly collide with several other vehicles on the roadway. Detectives stopped the motorcycle on US 90, near Cotton Road. The driver, later identified as Pearce, fled on foot across the lanes of traffic. K-9 Buddy was deployed and apprehended Pearce who was arrested for the traffic violations. Continuing the investigation, detectives developed information that Pearce was in possession of illegal drugs. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the motorcycle and located methamphetamine and marijuana. The methamphetamine has an estimated street value of $2,800. Pearce was also in possession of a small amount of cash suspected of being gained from the sale of illicit drugs. Several items of drug paraphernalia were also located during the investigation, including a digital scale and plastic bags. Detectives also located the outstanding warrants for his arrest. Pearce was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Jessie Ellis, 28, of 261 Prairie Road North, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 6:28 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law drug free zone.

Willie Vallet, 50, of 170 Verdun Lane, Verdunville, was arrested Monday at 6:28 p.m. for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alfred Daniels Jr., 55, of 509 Tiger Lane, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 6:28 p.m. for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics detectives accompanied by Morgan City Police Department detectives and officers from the Franklin Police Department conducted a search warrant at a residence on Verdun Lane. Detectives found Ellis in possession of a small amount of marijuana. Detectives also found a pipe used for smoking crack cocaine in Vallet’s pocket and another pipe used for smoking crack cocaine near Daniels. Following the investigation, Ellis, Vallet, and Daniels were released on summonses.

Scott Authement, 41, of 1222 Main St., Patterson, was arrested Sunday at 7:28 p.m. for possession of Schedule II methamphetamine.

A deputy responded to the Amelia Belle Casino in Amelia in reference to an illegal substance being located at the business. The deputy spoke with security personnel and collected evidence that Authement dropped a small plastic bag of methamphetamine to the floor. Authement was transported to the St. Mary parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and was later released after posting a $1,000 bond.

Dean Beranek, 31, of 117 Burchfield Lane, Berwick, was arrested Monday at 1:59 a.m. on the charge of disturbing the peace fighting and on a City Court of Morgan City warrant for failure to appear on the charge of reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

A deputy responded to a call for service about a disturbance in Amelia. While en route, the deputy observed a vehicle matching the description of one involved in the disturbance and stopped the pick-up truck just off La. 182, in Amelia. The deputy identified the driver, Beranek, as one of the subjects involved in a confrontation. The deputy found evidence that Beranek struck a male victim in the face. The deputy also located the active warrant for his arrest and transported him to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Beranek was released on a $1,000 bond.

Devon Marsh, 25, of 1048 Ciro St., Siracusaville, was arrested Monday at 6:48 a.m. on the charge of aggravated battery and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana.

A deputy investigating a battery that occurred Sunday in Siracusaville, located Marsh at his residence. The deputy found evidence that Marsh repeatedly struck a female victim in the head and face. The victim was treated for injuries at a local hospital. The deputy also located the active warrant for Marsh. He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Quinton Berard, 34, of 1102 North University St., Lafayette, was arrested last Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of speeding and driving under suspension.

A corrections deputy transported Berard from the Lafayette Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Berard was released on a $2,500 bond.

Lynn Guidry Jr., 28, of 118 Fern St., Thibodaux, was arrested Monday at 4:01 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A corrections deputy transported Guidry from the Lafourche Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $7,500.

Bryan Roy II, 29, of 1512 Cross Road #2, Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday at 3:10 p.m. on two warrants, one for the charge of theft, and the other for the charge of theft of goods. A corrections deputy transported Roy from the Calcasieu Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Neil Scelfo, 54, of 5213 La. 87, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 2:07 p.m. on the charge of criminal damage to property.

A deputy responded to a report of property damage at a residence on La. 87. Through the course of the investigation, the deputy collected evidence that Scelfo damaged a water meter at the location. Scelfo was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Scelfo was released on a recognizance bond.

Kloey Cuvillier, 17, of 1004 Front St., Morgan City, was arrested Tuesday at 5:46 p.m. on the charge of theft of goods.

A deputy investigating a complaint of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista, found evidence that Cuvillier concealed items in a bag and attempted to leave the store without paying for the goods. Cuvillier was released on a summons.

Rebecca Billington, 36, of 105 Jordin Lane, Bayou Vista, was arrested Tuesday at 3:38 p.m. on a warrant for charges of general speed law violation, improper lane usage and possession of Schedule I MDMA.

On Nov. 2 narcotics detectives and the K-9 Unit were patrolling Berwick when they observed a vehicle traveling at 40 miles per hour in a posted 30 miles per hour zone on the bridge at La. 182. Detectives conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Billington. Detectives received consent to search the vehicle and located an MDMA pill in Billington’s purse. Narcotics detectives later obtained a warrant for her arrest and took her into custody at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Morgan City. Billington was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Billington was released on a $1,500 bond.

Passion Fontenot, 36, of 10911 Audubon Road, Abbeville, was arrested last Wednesday at 4:11 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of driving under suspension and speeding.

A corrections deputy transported Fontenot from the Avoyelles Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Fontenot was transferred to the Morgan City Police Department jail for housing.

Horatio Webster, 38, of 1217 Samuel St., Franklin, was arrested last Wednesday at 7:53 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of violation of a protective order.

During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a corrections deputy located the active warrant for Webster. Webster was released on a $2,500 bond.

Earl Perro, 35, of 208 Cleveland St., Patterson, was arrested on Nov. 1 at 11:50 a.m. on three warrants for the charges of theft of goods, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and issuing worthless checks, as well as a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of possession of cocaine.

The theft of goods warrant was issued following a March investigation into a report of shoplifting at a store in Bayou Vista. The deputy found evidence that Perro left the store without paying for several items. The warrant for aggravated assault and criminal damage to property was obtained as the result of a November 2016 investigation. The deputy collected evidence that Perro threw a shovel at a female victim breaking the window of a business property on La. 182 in Bayou Vista. During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a corrections deputy located the outstanding warrants for Perro. No bail is set.

Marvin Brown, Jr., 45, of 239 Coulee St., Baldwin, was arrested last Wednesday at 7:10 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. A corrections deputy transported Brown from the Lafayette Parish jail to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Brown was released on a $500 bond.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Brittnay Clements, 29, of Donna Drive, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 7:24 p.m. on the charge of possession of Schedule I narcotics heroin, possession of Schedule II narcotics methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for Third Ward City Court for failure to appear on the charge of theft by shoplifting. Clements was booked, processed and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Brett Gaspard, 27, of Baker Road, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 7:53 p.m. on the charge of possession of Schedule I narcotics heroin, possession of Schedule II narcotics methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gaspard was booked, processed and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Terrance Key Jr., 23, of Sucre Circle, Abbeville, was arrested Wednesday at 1:26 a.m. on a warrant for Jeanerette City Court for failure to appear on the charge of flight from an officer. Key was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.