Police Reports 10-26-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Joseph Scott, 41, of 5659 Highway 77, Chiply, Fla. was arrested Tuesday at 9:21 p.m. on a Dickson County, Tenn. warrant for the charge of abuse of corpse.

Detectives of the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Marine Sections assisted US Customs and Border Patrol agents in boarding a vessel in the Atchafalaya River to apprehend Scott, a wanted fugitive from Tennessee. Scott was taken into custody without incident and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking and extradition.

Chares Nerve, 35, of 829 Louise St., New Iberia, was arrested Tuesday at 3:13 a.m. on charges of speeding and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy traveling on US 90 in Bayou Vista observed a vehicle moving at 60 miles per hour in a posted 45 miles per hour zone. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and found that the driver, Nerve, was operating the vehicle with a suspended license. Nerve was released on a summons.

Ted Borne, 55, of 410 La. 317, Centerville, was arrested Tuesday at 5:39 a.m. on charges of no motor vehicle insurance, careless operation of a motor vehicle and no driver’s license.

A deputy responded to a call for service regarding a vehicle in a ditch on La. 182 in Baldwin. The deputy spoke with the driver, Borne, and found that he was driving without a license or insurance. Borne was released on a summons.

Kelvin Matthews, 26, of 306 Tallowood St., Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 11:54 p.m. on charges of speeding, possession of Schedule I marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal carrying of a weapon.

A deputy patrolling Baldwin observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Martin Luther King Road and conducted a traffic stop. While speaking with the driver, Matthews, the deputy smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. During the investigation, the deputy located marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a pair of brass knuckles. Matthews was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $3,750.

Rachel Killingsworth, 24, of 500 Wise St., Patterson, was arrested Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana, careless operation of a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license. During booking at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center, a correctional deputy located the active warrant for Killingsworth’s arrest. Bail is set at $750.

Emily Rodriguez, 32, of 398 Lake Long Road, Houma, was arrested Tuesday at 11:04 a.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license and speeding.

A deputy assigned to the warrants section located Rodriguez at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in Franklin and transported her to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Devontre Jones, 22, of 1341 Martin Luther King Road, Charenton, was arrested Thursday at 2:07 a.m. on charges of turning movements, required signals violation and no motor vehicle insurance.

A deputy observed a vehicle fail to use a turn signal when entering onto La. 182 in Baldwin, and conducted a traffic stop. The deputy found that the driver, Jones, was operating the vehicle without insurance. Jones was released on a summons.

Ryan Hargrave, 43, of 601 East Santa Clara St., New Iberia, was arrested Thursday at 5:32 a.m. on charges of possession of Schedule II methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy observed a vehicle stopped on the side of the roadway with its hazard lights on and stopped to assist. While speaking with the occupants, the deputy developed information that illegal drugs were in the vehicle. The deputy located methamphetamine and a pipe used to consume the illegal substance inside the vehicle and found evidence that the items belonged to Hargrave. The deputy transported Hargrave to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set.

Larry Robertson Jr., 24, of 109 Edward Lane, Four Corners, was arrested Wednesday at 6:23 p.m. on charges of following too closely, failure to signal 100 feet prior to an intersection, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer and possession of Schedule I marijuana.

Jacoby Westley, 29, of 3109 Collins Road, Jeanerette, was arrested Wednesday at 6:23 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana and obstruction of justice.

Oquinn Lockett, 30, of 1123 La. 318, Jeanerette, was arrested Wednesday at 6:23 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule II crack cocaine, possession of Schedule II methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and resisting an officer.

Narcotics detectives observed a vehicle following another vehicle too closely on La. 318 in Four Corners. Detectives also observed the vehicle fail to properly signal a turn onto Jones Road 1 and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to pull over continuing to travel for several hundred feet at a slow rate of speed. When the vehicle stopped, detectives made contact with the three occupants and observed that they were attempting to eat illegal drugs. Detectives also smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The occupants, Robertson, Westley, and Lockett were detained. Detectives recovered three bags of marijuana from Robertson’s mouth, one bag of marijuana from Westley’s mouth, and pieces of crack cocaine in Lockett’s mouth. Detectives also found a bag of methamphetamine on Lockett. All three subjects were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set for Robertson or Lockett. Bail is set at $4,750 for Westley.

Bryce Coleman, 18, of 832 Bank Avenue, New Iberia, was arrested Wednesday at 7:27 p.m. for possession of Schedule I marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives patrolling the Franklin area observed several subjects standing outside a residence on Caffery Street and stopped to speak with them. Detectives observed Coleman attempt to conceal a bag of marijuana. Coleman was detained. The marijuana was recovered. Detectives also located a pack of cigars in Coleman’s pocket. Coleman was released on a summons.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrest:

Anson Paul, 40, of Liner Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 3:48 p.m. on charges of driving under suspension and no child restraints. Paul was booked, processed, and held on a $1,250 bond.