Police Reports 10-24-17

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Timothy Jones, 29, of Denae Drive, New Iberia, was arrested Saturday at 12:31 a.m. on warrants for charges of violation of probation and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Jones was booked, processed, and remains incarcerated at the Franklin Police Department.

Precious Danos, 44, of Taft St., Patterson, was arrested Saturday at 12:31 a.m. on a warrant for 17th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Danos was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Reginald Martin, 42, of Bigler St., Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 6:15 p.m. on charges of simple burglary two counts, criminal trespass four counts, littering two counts and attempted burglary. Martin was additionally charged with parole violation and a warrant for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office for the charge of simple burglary. Martin was booked, processed, and remains incarcerated at the Franklin Police Department.

Cheyenne Aucoin, 23, of Main Street, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 8:56 p.m. on a warrant for probation violation. Aucoin was booked, processed, and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Matthew Caprito, 21, of Oakwood Drive, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 10:26 p.m. on the charges of driving while intoxicated - first offense, speeding and hit and run. Caprito was booked, processed, and released on a $3,750 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Darien Mitchell, 20, of 1302 Adrian St., Apt. 127, New Iberia, was arrested Monday at 7:09 p.m. on the charge of possession of Schedule I marijuana.

Narcotics detectives patrolling the Franklin area observed a vehicle traveling on Willow Street without any headlights. Detectives conducted a traffic stop. While speaking with the occupants, detectives smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car. They received consent to search the vehicle and located marijuana on a passenger seat where Mitchell was sitting. Mitchell was released on a summons.

Matthew Miller, 23, of 512 Marshall St., Morgan City, was arrested Monday at 4:27 p.m. on two warrants for failure to comply with the terms and conditions of drug court. Miller turned himself in at the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in Franklin and was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $200,000.

Tonya Conner, 35, of 156 Derek St., Pierre Part, was arrested Monday at 7:52 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Conner turned herself in at the St. Mary parish Law Enforcement Center. Conner was released on a recognizance bond.

Zackery Conde, 38, of 3425 La. 87, Franklin, was arrested Tuesday at 1:21 a.m. on a warrant for probation violation and on a 2013 warrant for charges of two counts improper lane usage, aggravated flight from an officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a police officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, hit and run driving and criminal trespass.

The warrant was issued after a September 2013 investigation into the unauthorized use of a vehicle. Deputies located the suspect, Conde, driving the vehicle on La. 87 and initiated a traffic stop. Conde drove off the highway and onto a dirt road where he came to a stop. A deputy ordered him to exit the vehicle. Conde accelerated toward the deputy. Conde then drove back onto the highway and onto another dirt road where he crashed the vehicle and fled on foot. Deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest. Conde was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center from an out of parish jurisdiction. No bail is set.