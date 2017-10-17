Police Reports 10-17-17

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the following arrests:

Tanya Givins, 40, of 5058 N. Bayou Black Road, Gibson, was arrested Monday at 8:45 a.m. on charges of speeding and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license.

A deputy assigned to patrol Amelia observed a vehicle speeding 38 miles per hour in a posted 25 miles per hour zone on Lake Palourde Road. The deputy conducted a traffic stop, spoke with the driver, Givins, and found that her license was suspended. Givins was released on a summons.

Nina Butler, 35, of 804 Tall Timber St., Patterson, was arrested Monday at 2:45 p.m. on charges of no driver’s license, no motor vehicle insurance and switched license plate.

A deputy responded to a traffic incident in the Patterson area near Cotton Road. The deputy located a vehicle in the median and spoke with the driver who was identified as Butler. During the investigation, the deputy found that Butler had no driver’s license, no insurance, and that the license plate displayed on the vehicle was not registered to the car she was driving. Butler was released on a summons.

Mckinley Jackson Jr., 34, of 519 Big Four Corners Road, Jeanerette, was arrested Monday at 6:27 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of direct contempt, speeding, operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and failure to honor written promise to appear.

A deputy responding to a call for service on Big Four Corners Road spoke with Jackson and located the active warrant for his arrest. Jackson was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Jackson was released on a $349 bond.

Antonio Collins Jr., 33, of 101 Pluto St., Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday at 11:13 p.m. on the charge of criminal trespass.

A deputy responded to a call for service for a suspicious vehicle parked at a residence on La. 182 in Bayou Vista. The deputy spoke with the driver of the vehicle and identified him as Collins. During the investigation, the deputy found that Collins was trespassing on private property. The deputy transported Collins to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Collins was released on a $1,000 bond.

Sheryl Skinner, 54, of 101 Pluto St., Bayou Vista, was arrested Monday at 10:37 p.m. for following too closely, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of open alcoholic containers in motor vehicles.

A deputy assigned to patrol Bayou Vista observed a vehicle following too closely to another vehicle on La. 182. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver who was identified as Skinner. The deputy smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Skinner’s breath and person. The deputy also observed other signs of impairment and located an open container of alcohol inside the vehicle. The deputy conducted a standardized field sobriety test. Skinner performed poorly. The deputy transported her to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Skinner was released on a $3,250 bond.

Charles Burrell, 19, of 413 Seventh St., Franklin, was arrested Monday at 6:49 p.m. for view outward or inward through windshield or windows, obscuring prohibited window tint violation and possession of Schedule I marijuana.

Narcotics detectives patrolling the Franklin area observed a vehicle with window tint obstructing the driver’s view through the windows. Detectives conducted a traffic stop on Sixth Street and spoke with the driver, Burrell, about the traffic violation. While doing so, detectives received consent to search the vehicle and located marijuana. Burrell was released on a summons.

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Brent Darden, 32, of Chitimacha Trail, Charenton, was arrested Friday on a Chitimacha Police Department warrant and charged with tribal charges for ATV on roadway, reckless driving, criminal mischief and mirrors required. Darden was released on a summons.

On Oct. 3, officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a dirt bike that was trespassing. During the investigation, it was learned that Darden was involved, and warrants were obtained.

Hailey Saucier, 18, of Iberia Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday for unlawful playing of gaming devices by persons under 21. Saucier was released on a summons.

Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to an underage person playing the gaming devices. During the investigation, it was learned that Saucier did play the gaming devices and so, was arrested.