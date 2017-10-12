Police Reports 10-12-17

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Jimmy Webber, 58, of Kemper Road, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 10:53 a.m. on a Third Ward Court failure to appear warrant on charges of speeding and driving under suspension. He was released to appear in court.

Breeze Randle, 38, of Pickett Lane, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 12:10 p.m. on a Third Ward Court failure to appear warrant on charges of tail lamp and license plate light violations and expired registration, and a district court failure to appear warrant on a charge of criminal neglect of family. HE was held on $24,195 bond.

Ahmad Mitchell, 18, of Mildred Street, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 4:53 p.m. on a charge of criminal damage to property. He was held on $1,000 bond.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported the arrest of Georgette Bush, 30, of 217 Chauvin Drive, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. on a probation violation warrant. No bond was set.

Serenity Valentine, 27, of 521 Tiffany St., Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 11:10 a.m. on a warrant charging her with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and was released on $1,000 bond.

Peggy Sons, 24, of 1812 N Street, Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 1:25 p.m. on a charge of theft of goods and released to appear in court.

Bryce Tabor, 22, of 105 Hendricks St., Patterson, was arrested Wednesday at 7:46 p.m. on charges of speeding and suspended driver’s license. He was released on a summons.

Alan Granger, 33, of Gray, was arrested Wednesday at 8:16 p.m. on charges of speeding, vehicle equipment violation and suspended driver’s license. He was released on a summons.

Terrance Washington, 43, of Thibodaux, was arrested Wednesday at 10:23 p.m. on charges of unauthorized use of an inhabited dwelling and disturbing the peace intoxicated. No bond was set.

Raven Clements, 33, of 19012 La. 182, Jeanerette, was arrested today on charges of domestic abuse battery and criminal damage to property and released on $3,000 bond.

Narcotics Division agents arrested Brennan Giandelone, 18, of 175 Mercury Road, Bayou Vista, Wednesday at 5:26 p.m. on a warrant charging him with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and he was released on $1,000 bond.

Rodessa Savoie, 43, of 745 Prairie Road North, Franklin, was arrested Wednesday at 6:32 p.m. on charges of stop sign violation and possession of marijuana. She was released on a summons.

Frieda Hartfield, 59, of 106 Chris Lane, Lot 3, Centerville, was arrested Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. on charges of distribution of marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and transactions involving proceeds from illegal drug sales. No bond was set.