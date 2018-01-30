Police Reports 1-30-18

Chitimacha Police Chief Hal Hutchinson reported the following arrests:

Cedric Daniels, 20, of Quail Hunt Drive, Missouri City, Texas, was arrested Saturday on charges of unlawful playing of gaming devices by persons under the age of 21 and resisting an officer by giving false information. Daniels was released on a summons.

Officers responded to a tribal business in reference to an age verification call. During the investigation, it was learned that Daniels was under 21. He was arrested.

Melony Domingue, 46, of South A Street, Duson, was arrested Sunday on the charge of simple battery, and was released on a summons.

Jason Domingue, 44, of South A Street, Duson, was arrested Sunday on the charge of simple battery, and was released on a summons.

On Sunday, officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a fight. During the investigation, it was learned that a battery had occurred.

Melanie Ellers, 27, of Soda Point Drive, Shreveport, was arrested Sunday on charges of simple battery and disturbing the peace by fighting. She was released on a summons.

Cassie Smith, 30, of Plauche Drive, Carencro, was arrested Sunday on the charge of disturbing the peace by fighting, and was released on a summons.

On Sunday, officers responded to a tribal business in reference to a possible fight that had occurred. During the investigation, Ellers and Smith were arrested.

Kristin Mayon, 23, of Deare Street, New Iberia, was arrested Sunday on the charge of sexual acts prohibited in public places, and was released on a summons.

Zane Viator, 31, of Oswald Street, Lafayette, was arrested Sunday on charges of sexual acts prohibited in public places and communication of false information of a planned bombing in a firearm free zone. He was transported to the parish jail.

On Sunday, officers responded to a tribal business in reference to inappropriate behavior in a bathroom. During the investigation, Mayon and Viator were arrested.

Franklin Police Chief Sabria McGuire reported the following arrests:

Gavin Cage, 25, of Wise Street, Patterson, was arrested Friday at 5:07 p.m. on a warrant for Morgan City City Court for failure to appear on the charge of driver must be licensed. Cage was booked, processed, and transported to Morgan City Police Department.

Shaquille Conner, 26, of Willowood Drive, Franklin, was arrested Friday at 10:05 p.m. on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle without properly lit lamps for conditions. Conner was booked, processed, and released on a $3,500 bond.

Harry Francis III, 54, of Hanson Street, Franklin, while incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center was arrested Saturday at 6:45 a.m. on a warrant for registration of sex offenders. Francis was booked, processed, and remains incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Jakhi Connor, 20, of Cedar Street, Franklin, was arrested Saturday at 11:37 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I narcotic marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance and unauthorized access to railroad property. Connor was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Joseph Thibodaux, 19, of West Ibert Street, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 3:14 p.m. on the charge of aggravated assault. Thibodaux was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Whitney Hull, 32, of Grey Eagle Road, Jeanerette, was arrested Sunday at 5:43 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I narcotic heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hull was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Terrell Williams IV, 25, of Pickett Lane, Franklin, was arrested Sunday at 11:52 p.m. on a warrant for Jeanerette City Court for failure to appear on the charge of intent interference or obstruction of a law enforcement officer and on a warrant for 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family.

Williams was additionally charged with resisting an officer by giving false information, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, possession of Schedule II narcotic cocaine and possession of schedule I narcotic ecstasy. Williams was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

Kendrick Edmond, 25, of Hamilton Street, Franklin, was arrested Monday at 12:07 a.m. on charges of resisting an officer, public intimidation, battery on an officer and domestic abuse battery—2nd offense. Edmond was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported the following arrests:

Alexandra Savell, 21, of 271 Grandwood Drive #49, Patterson, was arrested Sunday at 4:17 p.m. on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of speeding and operating a vehicle without a driver’s license on person. Savell turned herself in at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Savell was released on a $500 bond.

Charlotte Celestine, 31, of 111 ½ Lincoln Drive, Patterson, was arrested Monday at 2:33 p.m. on two warrants for charges of domestic abuse battery and disturbing the peace fighting.

A deputy investigated a complaint at a residence in the Patterson area. While speaking with Celestine, the deputy located the active warrants for her arrest. The warrants were obtained after deputies collected evidence that Celestine struck a female victim during a confrontation in November of 2016, and that she engaged in a fight with a female subject in July of 2016. Celestine was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bail is set at $3,500.

Andrew Granger, 38, of 1214 Joseph St., Siracusaville, was arrested Monday at 8:14 p.m. on charges of illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, obstruction of justice, possession of Schedule II cocaine with intent to distribute over 28 grams, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a uniform controlled dangerous substance law drug free zones.

Paul Granger, 41, of 128 Natalie Lane, Patterson, was arrested Monday at 8:14 p.m. on charges of possession of Schedule I marijuana and violation of a uniform controlled dangerous substance law drug free zones.

Christine Williams, 60, of 1214 Joseph St., Siracusaville, was arrested Monday at 8:14 p.m. for possession of Schedule I marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of a uniform controlled dangerous substance law drug free zones.

Narcotics detectives went to Joseph Street to conduct an investigation into possible illegal drug activity at a residence. Detectives observed a male subject walking to the residence. When the subject saw detectives, he dropped a handgun to the ground. Detectives retrieved the weapon and found that it was reported stolen through the Houma Police Department. Detectives then made contact with the subject and identified him as A. Granger. Continuing the investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence and found 63 grams of cocaine, a second handgun, and several items of drug paraphernalia belonging to A. Granger. They also located several marijuana cigarettes belonging to Williams who was at the residence at the time of the search. While in the area, detectives also observed a male subject discard a container beneath a car. Detectives identified the subject as P. Granger and found marijuana inside the container. The illegal drugs were found within 2,000 feet of a church and recreation center. A. Granger was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail is set. P. Granger and Williams were released on summonses.