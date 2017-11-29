Police Report for 11-29-17

A search warrant resulted in the recovery of a stolen firearm.

According to Morgan City Police Chief James Blair, Nicholas E. Pederson, 17, and Kody Pederson, 21, of Dale Street in Morgan City, were arrested at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday. N. Pederson was charged with theft of a firearm, possession of marijuana, and posses-sion of drug paraphernalia. K. Pederson was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and posses-sion of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators with the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division conducted an investigation that began on Monday into a theft of firearms from the area of Dale Street. During the investigation, N. Peder-son was identified as a suspect.

Detectives uncovered evidence linking N. Pederson to the crime. A search warrant was obtained for N. Peder-son’s residence. Investigators located suspected marijuana belonging to both suspects.

Additionally, investigators located items of drug paraphernalia linked to the duo. The suspected marijuana belonging to K. Pederson is believed to be destined to be sold. Both Pedersons were jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported that the Sher-iff’s Office responded to 39 complaints and re-ported the following arrests:

—April Pontiff, 37, of La. 182 in Franklin, was arrested at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday for the charge of theft.

—Juneisha Enakele-Gray, 26, of La. 318 in Jeanerette, was arrest-ed at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday for the charge of theft.

A deputy patrolling Bayou Vista responded to a local business for a shoplifting complaint. The deputy found evi-dence that both Pontiff and Enakele-Gray re-moved several items from the business with-out purchasing them.

The deputy learned that Pontiff and Enake-le-Gray left the store prior to his arrival. The deputy made contact with both Pontiff and Enakele-Gray at a residence in Centerville and they were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Pontiff and Enakele-Gray were jailed and released on $1,000 bail each.

—Anthony Pennison, 46, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested at 2:32 a.m. Wednesday on charges of driving under suspension and resisting arrest with false information.

A deputy patrolling the area of Berwick conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle change lanes at a fast pace on U.S. 90 near Thorguson Road. Pennison was identified as the driver.

The deputy learned that Pennison was driving with a suspended license and that he provided a false name. Pennison was released on a summons to appear in court Feb. 7.

Blair reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 30 calls for service and reported the following arrests:

—Ty’Asia Johnson, 17, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:06 a.m. Tuesday on the charges of possession of marijuana and violation of controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone.

Patrol officers responded to Morgan City High School in regard to a female being in possession of marijuana. Officers arrived and the suspected marijuana was turned over. Johnson was identified as the subject.

Blair said that according to reports, Johnson was found to be in possession of the suspected marijuana by administrators. Johnson was jailed.

—Russell Blanchard Jr., 30, of Allison Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for a charge of failure to appear to pay probation fee on June 6.

Blanchard was located and arrested at the Berwick Police Department on an active warrant held by the 6th Ward Morgan City Court. Blanchard was jailed.

—Quijakius Johnson, 35, of Apple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7 p.m. Tuesday on charges of possession of synthetic marijuana, obstruction of justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper turning.

Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle negotiate an improper turn in the area of Robin Street. Johnson was identified as the operator of the vehicle.

Blair said that according to reports, Johnson was found to be in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Johnson allegedly at-tempted to destroy some of the narcotics by ingesting it. Johnson was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported the following arrests:

—Yvishia Levine, 27, of Third Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for charges of criminal damage to property and disturbing the peace. Levine was jailed and released on her own recognizance.

—Kentrell Diggs, 25, of Brashear Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:06 a.m. Wednesday on a Morgan City Police Department warrant for a charge of failure to appear for probation violation. Diggs was jailed with no bail set.