Police: Officers find cocaine during traffic stop

A 31-year-old Schriever man was charged in Morgan City with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and also fought with officers while at the jail, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Dewayne Brouillette, 31, of Bull Run Road in Schriever, was arrested at 2:49 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, improper lane use, resisting an officer and obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence.

An officer observed a vehicle travel on Veterans Boulevard in the wrong lane, stopped the vehicle, and contacted the driver, Brouillette. While speaking with Brouillette he appeared nervous and consented to a search of him, Blair said.

Police located a bag containing suspected cocaine, Blair said. Brouillette was transported to the police department.

While at the department, Brouillette was allowed to get numbers from his phone, which was going to be seized as evidence. When Brouillette started to delete information off the phone, officers attempted to stop him and he fought with officers, Blair said.

Blair reported that officers responded to 61 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Reginald Webb, 35, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:10 a.m. Thursday on warrants charging him with failure to appear for driving under suspension, no child restraint, no insurance and no inspection sticker.

Webb was located at his home, and officers learned that he had arrest warrants for city court. Webb was jailed.

—Deondray Thomas, 30, of Lena Street in Lafayette, was arrested at 10:11 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for contempt of court.

Thomas was located in the area of Egle Street where officers knew of a warrant for his arrest. Thomas was stopped and arrested on a city court warrant. Thomas was jailed.

—Cassie Rankin, 29, of Faith Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:08 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging her with failure to appear for battery on an officer, remaining where forbidden, theft and disturbing the peace intoxicated. Rankin was arrested at the police department and booked on city court warrants.

—Lee Pierce, 35, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. Thursday on charges of DWI first offense, resisting an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first offense, possession of MDMA, possession of Suboxone and possession of alprazolam.

Officers were called to a business on Victor II Boulevard due to a subject sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle. Officers located and identified Pierce behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot. Officers attempted to perform a field sobriety test on Pierce on the scene but he was uncooperative. Officers attempted to arrest Pierce where he started to resist officers. Pierce was placed under arrest and during a search of his person officers located marijuana, MDMA, Suboxone and alprazolam on him. Pierce was placed under arrest and was transported to the Morgan City Police Department where he consented to a urine test.

—Jeric Bias, 42, of Arkansas Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:16 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear to pay probation fee. Bias was located at the police department and arrested on a city court warrant.

—Jaliyah Charles, 21, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:16 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging her with possession of marijuana first offense less than 14 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles turned herself in to officers at the police department on warrants. Charles was jailed.

—Danny Lanceslin Jr., 24, of La. 318 in Franklin, was arrested at 6:23 p.m. Thursday on charges of no turn signal, no driver’s license, resisting an officer by flight and possession of promethazine with codeine.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Everett Street. The driver then took an on ramp onto U.S. 90 where he failed to use his turn signal, and police attempted to stop him, Blair said.

The driver refused to stop and drove on U.S. 90 to the Calumet area where he stopped near a home, Blair said. Officers placed the driver under arrest and located the suspected promethazine in a bottle. Lanceslin also didn’t have a driver’s license, Blair said.

—Jasmine Roberson, 21, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging her with probation violation. Roberson turned herself in on warrants for city court. Roberson was jailed.

—Kristen Hamilton, 29, of Bayou Boeuf Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:31 p.m. Thursday on warrants charging her with failure to appear for expired inspection sticker, no insurance and arraignment. Hamilton turned herself in to officers at the police department on city court warrants.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 34 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Tracy Oubre, 61, of Mars Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:05 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender or child predator.

A deputy went to a home on Mars Road to serve an active arrest warrant. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Oubre and advised him of the active warrant for his arrest. Oubre was jailed with bail set at $15,000.

—Brandon Hatch, 24, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. Thursday on charges of signal lamps and signal devices required, and on two warrants for failure to appear on the charges of theft of goods under $500, failure to use seatbelts, and failure to honor written promise to appear.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista observed a car traveling on Southeast Boulevard with non-operable tail lights. The deputies conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Hatch. Through the stop, the deputies learned of two active warrants for Hatch’s arrest. Hatch was booked into jail and then released on $2,375 bail.

—Migel Webb, 19, of Grace Street in Siracusa, was arrested at 11:26 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute and transactions involving drug proceeds.

A corrections deputy made contact with Webb when he turned himself in at St. Mary Parish jail on a warrant for his arrest. No bail was set.

—Randy Powell, 59, of Waterworks Road in Amelia, was arrested at 3:07 a.m. Friday on charges of DWI, reckless operation and no driver’s license on person.

While being stationary in the area of Duhon Bypass Road, a deputy observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Powell.

The deputy smelled the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from Powell, the sheriff said. Powell performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.245 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test, Anslum said. Bail was set at $3,250.

—Richard Simmons, 46, of Daniel Tuner Street in Houma, was arrested at 4:44 a.m. Friday on a charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy was dispatched to U.S. 90 in reference to a reckless driver. The deputy observed the vehicle in the area of the Calumet bridge . The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Simmons. Simmons was jailed with bail set at $1,000.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrests:

—Wanya Francis, 23, of Live Oak Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:52 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with simple battery. Bail was set at $2,500.

—Tris Madison, 25, of Mitchell Street in Franklin, was arrested at 10:52 a.m. Thursday on a warrant for simple battery. Bail was set at $2,500

—Demarcus McNeal, 21, of Cardinal Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:52 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with simple battery. Bail was set at $2,500.

—Kord Atkinson, 22, of Aucoin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:52 a.m. Thursday on a warrant charging him with simple battery.

—Martin Nigoscsik, 65, of La. 182 West in Patterson, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace. Bail was set at $253.

—Shoshena S. Bill, 45, of Tall Timbers Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on charges of simple battery and disturbing the peace. Bill was released on a $605 city fine.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Brent Dalton, 37, of Sydney Jo Lane in Berwick, was arrested at 7:05 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Dalton posted $1,500 bail.