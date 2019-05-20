Police: Meth was intended for sale in Morgan City area

A 33-year-old man was caught at a Morgan City motel with methamphetamine intended for sale and was also in possession of other drugs, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Zackery Dane Johnson, 33, of Moffett Court in Bayou L’Ourse, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of THC oil, possession of Deca-Durabolin (steroids), possession of clonazepam, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Legend Drug with intent to distribute and warrants charging him with two counts of failure to appear in court.

Officers received information of illegal narcotic activity at a motel on La. 182 in Morgan City. Through their investigation, police obtained a search warrant for the motel. Upon officers executing the search warrant, officers located Johnson. He was found in possession of methamphetamine, which was intended for sale in the Morgan City area, Blair said.

Johnson was also in possession of suspected THC oil, steroids, clonazepam, gabapentin and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. Johnson was jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 138 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Lucio Garcia, 34, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:33 p.m. Friday on charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, no driver’s license and DWI second offense.

A patrol officer observed a vehicle driving in a reckless manner in the area of Victor II Boulevard and David Drive. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Garcia. A computer check revealed Garcia did not possess a valid driver’s license, Blair said.

During the stop, the officer suspected driver impairment, and Garcia did poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. He later registered 0.207 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test. He was jailed.

—Bobby Randy Mouton, 44, of Rosario Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:31 a.m. Saturday on charges of disturbing the peace intoxicated, remaining after forbidden, resisting an officer and battery on an officer.

An officer working a security detail at a business on La. 182 was advised Mouton was causing a disturbance with other customers in the business. Mouton was advised to leave the property but refused, Blair said.

When officers came into contact with Mouton, they observed he was in an intoxicated condition. Mouton was arrested and pulled away from the officer, Blair said.

Mouton was eventually handcuffed and transported to the police department. Once at the police department Mouton kicked an officer, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Delane Derreck Short, 47, of Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Friday on a charge of driving under suspension.

An officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on La. 182 and identified the driver as Short. During the stop, a computer check revealed Short’s driver’s license was under suspension. He was jailed.

—Scott Solji Chaisson, 48, of Uranus Street in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:39 a.m. Saturday on charges of criminal trespass and disturbing the peace.

An officer was dispatched to a home on Brashear Avenue in reference to a man causing a disturbance outside their home and refusing to leave the property, Blair said. The responding officer located Chaisson still on the property causing a disturbance, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Erica Denise Boudreaux, 31, of Grizzaffi Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Saturday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana first offense, possession of MDMA, possession of diazepam, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance laws-drug-free zone.

Officers responding to a disturbance call at a home on Grizzaffi Street encountered Boudreaux inside the home. Officers observed evidence of illegal narcotics in the home and obtained a search warrant.

Upon executing the search warrant, officers located suspected marijuana, MDMA and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. There were two young children at the home, which was located within a drug-free zone. She was jailed.

—Rene Paul Cothron, 54, of Pharr Street in Berwick, was arrested at 11:17 a.m. Sunday on charges of turn signal violation, no motor vehicle insurance, possession of a Legend Drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of amphetamine over 2 grams, possession of buprenorphine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer on patrol observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation at the intersection of La. 182 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Upon conducting a traffic stop, the driver was identified as Cothron. During the traffic investigation, police learned the vehicle he was driving did not have motor vehicle insurance. He was also found in possession of suspected methamphetamine, amphetamine, buprenorphine, gabapentin and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. He was jailed.

—Kip Joseph Gaspard, 54, of La. 70 in Belle River, was arrested at 11:24 p.m. Sunday on charges of speeding, driving under suspension and warrants charging him with two counts of failure to appear in court.

An officer observed a vehicle speeding on La. 70 and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Gaspard, and a computer check revealed his license was under suspension, Blair said.

A warrant check revealed city court had active warrants for his arrest. He was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that deputies responded to 138 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Brad David Landry, 38, of Louisa Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:52 a.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana.

A deputy observed a man walking in a parking lot of a business that was closed in Berwick. The deputy made contact with the subject, identified as Landry. While speaking with Landry, he appeared nervous, Smith said.

Consent to search Landry was granted. During the search, the deputy found marijuana. Landry was issued a summons to appear in court Aug. 28.

—Omaar Mendoza Oses, 56, of Jane Lane in Thibodaux, was arrested at 8:09 p.m. Saturday on a charge of hit-and-run.

A deputy was dispatched to Lake Palourde Road in Amelia in reference to a hit-and-run. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with the complainant. Upon further investigation, the deputy learned Oses was the driver involved in the hit-and-run crash, Smith said. He was jailed with no bail set.

—Tyler James Archon, 24, of Neco Town Road in New Iberia, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. Saturday on charges of no headlights, possession of marijuana and possession of promethazine.

A deputy observed a vehicle on U.S. 90 East near Berwick South Road traveling with no headlights. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and contact was made with the driver, identified as Archon.

While speaking with Archon, the deputy could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, Smith said. Consent to search the vehicle was granted by Archon. During the search, authorities found marijuana and promethazine with codeine, Smith said. Archon was jailed with bail set at $18,000.

—Kristopher Lawrence Savoie, 39, of Leonard Street in Patterson, was arrested at 5:41 a.m. Sunday on charges of possession of methamphetamine.

—John Phillip Yates Jr., 39, of Arenz Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:41 a.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A deputy traveling on U.S. 90 East observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and contact was made with the driver of the vehicle. While speaking with the driver and passengers of the vehicle, all appeared to be nervous.

Consent to search the vehicle was granted by the driver. During the search, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located, Smith said.

Authorities later learned the methamphetamine belonged to Savoie and the drug paraphernalia belonged to Yates, the sheriff said. Yates was issued a summons to appear in court Aug. 28. Savoie was jailed with bail set at $2,500.

—Jeanie Gail Baham Thompson, 42, of La. 445 in Amite, was arrested at 7:13 a.m. Sunday on charges of reckless operation and driving under suspension.

A deputy was traveling on U.S. 90 in the Patterson area when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Thompson.

A background check on Thompson revealed she was driving under suspension, Smith said. She was issued a summons to appear in court Aug. 28.

—Cameron Joshua Campos, 19, of Whitworth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 4:56 p.m. Sunday on charges of simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

—Corey Taylor, 32, of Two Sisters Court in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 4:56 p.m. Sunday on charges of simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

A deputy was dispatched to the area of Victoria Riverside Drive in Patterson in reference to a vehicle stuck in the mud. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with both Campos and Taylor.

The deputy learned that Campos and Taylor were mud riding on private property, Smith said. Both were issued summonses to appear in court Aug. 28.

—Natoya Cheryll Singleton, 28, of Chetta Lane in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:49 p.m. Sunday on charges of no headlights and driving under suspension.

A deputy was stationary in the area of Progress and Chetta lanes in Morgan City when he observed a vehicle traveling with an inoperable left headlamp. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and contact was made with the driver, identified as Singleton.

A background check on Singleton revealed she was driving under suspension, Smith said. She was issued a summons to appear in court Aug. 28.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported the following arrests:

—Jenny Plessala, 27, of Nicholas Street in Berwick, was arrested at 7:50 p.m. Saturday on a charge of open container in a motor vehicle. Plessala posted $328 bail.

—Joshua Robertson, 27, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Sunday on charges of turning movements required, resisting an officer, obstruction of justice, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal possession of a stolen firearm. Robertson was transferred to St. Mary Parish jail.

—Isaaiah Williams, 18, of Henry Street in Patterson, was arrested at 4:51 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana, violation of controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Bail was set at $1,000.

Patterson Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported the following arrest:

—A juvenile, 17, of Patterson, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Friday on a charge of aggravated assault. No bail was set yet.

Franklin Police Chief Morris Beverly reported the following arrest relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Jimmy Billiot Jr., 22, of John Street in Patterson, was arrested at 9:49 a.m. Friday on a warrant for Chitimacha Tribal Police Department charging him with theft from a motor vehicle and a warrant for probation violation. Billiot was booked and transported to the Chitimacha Police Department.