Police: Marijuana, LSD found during stop

Two people were arrested in Morgan City after both were caught with marijuana during a traffic stop, and one of them also had LSD, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Chelsey N. Boudreaux, 21, of Collins Street in Houma, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. Thursday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of LSD, improper lane usage and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Cullen J. Collins, 23, of Monarch Drive in Houma, was arrested at 4:38 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

An officer on Brashear Avenue observed a vehicle hit the curb and swerve in and out the lane of travel. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as Boudreaux, Blair said. The officer could smell the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The passenger, Collins, was asked to exit the vehicle. Boudreaux was in possession of suspected LSD, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said.

Officers located suspected marijuana that was packaged for sale in Collins’ possession, Blair said. Both Boudreaux and Collins were jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 40 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Keondra Clark, 27, of Oak Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:59 a.m. Thursday on charges of no insurance, no driver’s license, stop lamps and turn signals required and a warrant for failure to appear in court.

An officer patrolling in the area of Sixth and Spruce streets observed a vehicle with improper lighting. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Clark, never obtained a driver’s license. There was also no insurance on the vehicle, Blair said. A warrant check revealed that Clark had a warrant for city court. Clark was jailed.

—Elton Brown Jr., 53, of Levee Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. Thursday on charges of DWI second offense, turning movements and required signals and driving under suspension.

An officer observed a vehicle with improper lighting on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver, Brown, had a suspended driver’s license and appeared intoxicated, Blair said. Brown performed poorly on a field sobriety test and registered 0.033 grams-percent blood alcohol content on a chemical test for intoxication.

A warrant was obtained to retrieve a blood sample from Brown. Brown was transported to a medical facility for the sample to be withdrawn. The results of the sample are pending. Brown was transported back to the police department and jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 39 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Enrique Loza, 43, of South Road in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:11 p.m. Thursday on a charge of leash law violation.

Deputies patrolling Bayou Vista were dispatched to a home on Clarke Road in reference to a report of two dogs roaming loose in the neighborhood. Upon arrival, the deputies made contact with the homeowner who witnessed two dogs maul a stray cat, Anslum said. The owner of the dogs, Loza, arrived at the scene to retrieve his dogs and was arrested, Anslum said. Loza was released on a summons to appear in court Jan. 30, 2019.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.