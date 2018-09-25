Police: Marijuana found in vehicle traveling without lights

Two people were caught with marijuana Monday night after Morgan City police stopped a vehicle with no headlights on La. 70, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release. Police say a child was also inside the vehicle.

—Raven Piggot, 24, of Carol Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old, no headlights, DWI first offense-child endangerment and on a warrant charging her with probation violation.

—Joseph A. Cagnolatti, 23, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana second offense and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old.

An officer in the area of La. 70 observed a vehicle traveling with no headlights. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Piggot, appeared to be under the influence of some type of illegal narcotic, Blair said.

The officer also observed a child inside the vehicle, along with another passenger identified as Cagnolatti. A warrant check revealed that Piggot had an active warrant for city court. Police also found suspected marijuana inside the vehicle, Blair said.

Both Piggot and Cagnolatti were transported to the police department. The child was released to a legal guardian. Once at the police department, Piggot submitted to the chemical test for intoxication and her results yielded 0.000 grams-percent blood alcohol content, Blair said.

A search warrant was obtained for a blood sample to be drawn from Piggot. Piggot was transported to a local medical facility for the sample to be drawn and those results are pending. Piggot and Cagnolatti were jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 53 calls and reported the following arrest:

—Jmahdrea Z. Giles, 21, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Monday on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment.

Giles was a passenger in a vehicle that had been stopped for a traffic violation. Giles was in possession of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Blair said. A warrant check also revealed that Giles had an arrest warrant for city court. Giles was jailed.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.