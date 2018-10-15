Police: Marijuana found in ice chest during stop

A 23-year-old Jeanerette man was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after Morgan City police stopped a vehicle on La. 182, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Malik D. Phillips, 23, of Jeanerette, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute over 28 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of persons under 17 years old.

—Clifton Grant III, 31, of Jeanerette, was arrested at 10:13 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, proper equipment required on vehicle and no driver’s license on person.

Officers stopped a vehicle on La. 182 for a traffic violation. While speaking with the driver, Grant, who did not have a driver’s license on him, an officer noticed a pill bottle sticking out of his pocket. Grant told officers that he had kept marijuana in the pill bottle, Blair said.

Phillips was identified as a passenger. Officers gained consent to search the vehicle and located a small ice chest inside the vehicle, Blair said. When officers checked the ice chest, they located a plastic bag containing suspected marijuana along with a digital scale, Blair said. While speaking with Phillips, he admitted that the suspected marijuana was his. Phillips and Grant were jailed.

Blair reported that officers responded to 136 calls and reported the following arrests:

—Chad M. Carmouche, 39, of Second Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:21 a.m. Friday on warrants charging him with failure to pay registration fee and failure to notify law enforcement of change of address.

Officers located Carmouche at a business on Brashear Avenue and knew of warrants from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s office. Carmouche was jailed.

—Loretta R. Moore, 45, of Roderick Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:27 p.m. Friday on warrants charging her with possession of marijuana first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law-drug-free zone and illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years old.

Officers responded to a complaint on Roderick Street about an illegally parked vehicle. Officers located the owner of the vehicle, Moore, who had active arrest warrants, which were the result of an investigation into illegal drug activities at a Roderick Street home, Blair said. That home was located within 2,000 feet of a drug-free zone. Moore was jailed.

—Alysha Carlton, 28, of Gonzales, was arrested at 6:02 p.m. Friday on a 16th Judicial District Court warrant charging her with failure to appear.

—Christen J. Brown, 37, of Eighth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:02 p.m. Friday on warrants charging her with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of simple burglary

Officers were called to Teche Regional Medical Center where they located Carlton and Brown. Officers learned that they both held active warrants for their arrest.

Brown was wanted by police stemming from two separate investigations in which Brown was a suspect. Both Brown and Carlton were jailed.

—Leanne M. Stephens, 36, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:58 p.m. Friday on charges of general speed law violation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, no insurance and disturbing the peace.

Officers received a call of a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and stop it on Sixth Street. The driver, Stephens, stated that she did not have a driver’s license with her, and a computer check showed that Stephens’ license was under suspension, Blair said.

The officer could smell an odor of an alcoholic beverage on Stephens, and she did poorly on a field sobriety test, Blair said. During the stop, Stephens kept yelling profanities after being told to stop, Blair said.

Stephens also did not have insurance on her vehicle. Officers located a container with burnt marijuana ashes inside the vehicle, Blair said. Stephens registered 0.146 grams-percent blood alcohol content. Stephens was jailed.

—Dezzie Booty, 39, of Maple Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:34 p.m. Friday on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal institute and obstruction of justice by tampering with evidence.

Officers were called to the jail to assist corrections personnel. Officers learned that Booty, who came to the police department, was in possession of several pills, Blair said. Booty was able to destroy the pills which were identified as her prescription medication.

—Daniel Espinoza, 41, of Lake Palourde Road in Amelia, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Friday on charges of speeding, no driver’s license and possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.

Officers in the area of La. 182 and Duke Street observed a vehicle speeding. The officer checked the vehicle speed with his radar. The driver later identified as Espinoza was stopped for speeding 52 mph in a 35 mph. Upon stopping the vehicle, the officer spoke with Espinoza who stated that he did not have a driver’s license, Blair said. Espinoza also he had an open alcoholic beverage in his vehicle, Blair said.

—Jason J. Thomas, 41, of Ramos Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 12:17 p.m. Saturday on charges of failure to stop for flashing red signals, no insurance, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana first offense under 14 grams and a 16th Judicial District Court warrant for failure to appear on a charge of speeding.

An officer in the area of La. 182 and Ditch Avenue observed a vehicle fail to stop for a flashing red signal. The officer made contact with the driver, Thomas. Officers learned that Thomas had a warrant for his arrest, and Thomas was driving with a suspended driver’s license. Officers also learned that Thomas’ vehicle was not insured. Thomas was transported to the police department. During a search of Thomas, police located suspected marijuana on him, Blair said.

—Kristin M. Aucoin, 25, of Filmore Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging her with failure to pay probation fees. Aucoin was located at her home where she was advised of the warrant for her arrest. Aucoin was jailed.

—Wendell Charles Jr., 66, of Everett Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:23 p.m. Saturday on a warrant charging him with failure to pay probation fees. Officers located Charles at his home and he was booked into jail.

—Dequesse D. Washington, 26, of Gillis Avenue in McComb, Mississippi, was arrested at midnight Sunday on charges of stop sign violation, no turn signals and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer in the area of Halsey Street and La. 182 observed a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign or use his turn signal. The officer stopped the driver, identified as Washington. Officers also learned that Washington’s Mississippi driver’s license was suspended, Blair said.

Police found drug paraphernalia in his vehicle, and Washington gave several conflicting accounts of his reason to be in the area, Blair said. Officers had reason to believe the home Washington left had illegal narcotics in it, Blair said. Officers went to the home and executed a search warrant. The investigation is ongoing.

—Kenneth J. McQuistion, 59, of Franklin Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:52 a.m. Sunday on a warrant charging him with failure to pay probation fees.

Officers located McQuistion at his home and advised him of the warrant for his arrest. McQuistion was arrested on a warrant for failure to pay probation fees. McQuistion was jailed.

—Jasmine N. Roberson, 21, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 4 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with failure to pay probation fees. Officers located Roberson and learned she had an arrest warrant for city court. Roberson was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 128 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Destiny Singleton, 17, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 7:46 a.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

—A juvenile female, 16, of Patterson, was arrested at 7:46 a.m. Friday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

A deputy patrolling the area of Patterson was dispatched to a location on La. 182 in reference to a fight. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Singleton and a juvenile female who had been in a physical altercation, Anslum said.

The juvenile was arrested and released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings. Singleton was arrested and transported to parish jail. Singleton was released on $1,000 bail.

—Michael Hickman, 32, of Grizzaffi Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:01 a.m. Friday on two warrants for failure to appear on charges of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while license is suspended and no seat belt.

A deputy patrolling the area of Franklin was dispatched to the St. Mary Parish Courthouse in reference to a subject who had active warrants for his arrest. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Hickman and verified the warrants. Hickman was booked into jail and then released on $6,020 bail.

—Tammy Rough, 40, of American Boulevard in Houma, was arrested at 8:26 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension and no tail lights.

A deputy patrolling Amelia observed a vehicle traveling westbound on Barrow Street with an inoperable left tail light. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Rough. Through the stop, the deputy learned that Rough’s license was suspended, the sheriff said. Rough was released on a summons to appear Jan. 4, 2019.

—Whitney Thomas, 30, of Camille Road in Patterson, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear on charges of operating a vehicle while license is suspended, speeding and expired vehicle inspection.

A deputy patrolling the area of Franklin was stationary on La. 182 when a vehicle was observed speeding and was clocked traveling over the posted speed limit. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Thomas. Through the stop, the deputy learned that Thomas had an active warrant for her arrest. Thomas was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrests:

—Melissa Evans, 49, of Patterson, was arrested at 5:19 p.m. Friday on charges of license plate, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute and obstruction of justice. Bail was set at $5,000.

—Constance Bertrand, 30, of Fifth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:51 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Bertrand was booked at 9:53 p.m. Sunday on a warrant charging her with possession of cocaine. Bail was set at $2,000.

—Larry Boudreaux, 61, of Fifth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 2:51 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of alprazolam, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $500.

—Dale Gober, 19, of Blum Boulevard in Berwick, was arrested at 10:07 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Gober posted $3,500 pre-set bail.

—Ryan Percle, 20, of River Road in Berwick, was arrested a 9:40 p.m. Saturday on charges of possession of marijuana and license plate light required. Percle posted $2,250 bail.

—Seth Lovett, 31, of Jones Street in Berwick, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Sunday on a charge of disturbing the peace by alarming the public. Lovett posted $176 cash bail.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported the following arrest:

—Travis James Morin, 35, of Tiffany Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 2:12 p.m. Sunday on charges of simple criminal damage to property, simple domestic abuse battery and disturbing the peace. No bail was set yet.