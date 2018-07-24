Police: Man yelled profanities in jail lobby

A 34-year-old man was booked into Morgan City jail after he was yelling profanities in the jail lobby, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—Ryan J. Kemp, 34, of Joseph Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:42 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear for arraignment, disturbing the peace and resisting an officer.

Officers with the police department encountered a person in the jail lobby that was screaming and yelling profanities and was frightening other patrons. Kemp was identified as the person, Blair said.

Kemp was found to have an arrest warrant Kemp was arrested and brought into the jail facility. Kemp continued to yell profanities and resisted officers in an attempt to place him in a holding cell, Blair said. Officers were able to subdue Kemp. Kemp was booked into the Morgan City Jail and incarcerated.

Blair reported that officers responded to 43 calls.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Scott Anslum reported that deputies responded to 42 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrest in east St. Mary Parish:

—Bobbie Fitch, 36, of U.S. 90 West in Morgan City, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of disturbing the peace by offensive words and a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting.

A deputy patrolling the area of Morgan City was dispatched to the 1500 block of U.S. 90 for a disturbance. Through the course of the investigation, the deputy located Fitch and learned of an active warrant for her arrest. Fitch was jailed with no bail set.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported no arrests.

Patterson Police Chief Janis Merritt reported no arrests.