Police: Man threatened people with gun

A 23-year-old Morgan City man was booked into jail after threatening people with a gun outside of a home on Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, Police Chief James Blair said in a news release.

—James D. Rowell, 23, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, arrested at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault, disturbing the peace and violation of a firearm-free zone.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Railroad Avenue in relation to a disturbance involving a firearm. Officers arrived, and Rowell was developed as a suspect.

Officers found evidence that Rowell was outside of the home, and he allegedly produced a firearm while threatening victims. The area where the incident had taken place was within a firearm-free zone. Rowell was jailed.

Blair reported the following arrests:

—Stephanie Aucoin, 47, of River Road in Berwick, arrested at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of hydrocodone, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles.

—Ronda K. Baines, 49, of La. 182 in Morgan City, arrested at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday on charges of illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Gregory I. Johnson Sr., 56, of La. 182 Morgan City, arrested at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday of charges of illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Ashley F. Vining, 35, of River Road in Berwick, arrested at 5:53 p.m. Wednesday on charges of illegal use of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of juveniles and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Narcotics division investigators responded to a home on La. 182 in regard to a complaint involving illegal narcotics. Investigators arrived to the home and made contact with Baines, Aucoin, Johnson, Vining and a young juvenile.

Permission was granted to conduct a search of the home and located were items used in the consumption of illegal narcotics. Suspected hydrocodone was also located during the search.

During the investigation, police found evidence that four suspects were involved in the illicit use of narcotics just prior to their arrival and this was done in the presence of the juvenile. Investigators learned that suspected hydrocodone belonged to Aucoin. Baines, Aucoin, Johnson and Vining were jailed.

—Douglas Dilsaver Jr., 34, of Fig Street in Morgan City, arrested at 7:19 p.m. Wednesday on charges of illegal use of dangerous instrumentalities, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of a firearm-free zone.

Patrol officers responded to the area of Fig Street in regard to a discharge of a firearm complaint. Officers arrived to the area, and Dilsaver was developed as a suspect. Police found evidence that Dilsaver was involved in a domestic dispute and discharged a firearm during the argument in a residential neighborhood.

Dilsaver was a convicted felon, which prohibited him from having a firearm. The suspected firearm was located and seized. The area where the incident had taken place was within a firearm-free zone. Dilsaver was jailed.

—Donald J. Rock Sr., 66, of Louisa Street in Morgan City, arrested at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday on warrants charging him with hit and run, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign, improper lane usage and general speed law

Rock was located and arrested on warrants. The warrants stem from a February investigation in regard to a crash in the area of Marguerite Street. Rock was identified as a suspect and warrants were prepared for his arrest. Rock was jailed.

—Justin Bourgeois, 29, of La. 182 in Morgan City, arrested at 4:29 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of simple criminal damage to property.

Patrol officers responded to the area of South Railroad Avenue in relation to property that was damaged. Officers arrived and spoke with the victim, who identified Bourgeois as damaging property. Bourgeois was located at another home on South Railroad Avenue. Bourgeois allegedly admitted to damaging the property of the victim. Bourgeois was jailed.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert reported responding to 42 complaints in the parish and reported the following arrests relating to east St. Mary Parish:

—Blayde D. Viator, 18, Watson Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday on charges of possession of marijuana and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law-drug free zone.

—A juvenile male, 15, of Bayou Vista, was arrested at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijua-na.

School resource officers investigated a report from administrators at Patterson High School. Deputies found evidence that Viator and the juvenile male smoked marijuana outside prior to the start of the school day.

Viator was released on a summons to appear in court June 13. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

—Quentin Henry, 30, of La. 182 in Centerville, was arrested at 10:47 a.m. Wednesday on a City Court of Morgan City warrant for failure to appear on the charge of telephone harassment.

A deputy received information on Henry’s whereabouts and located him at a business on U.S. 90. Henry was jailed with bail set at $415.

—Charlotte Davis, 51, of Fifth Street in Berwick, was arrested at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of driving under suspension.

A deputy located Davis at the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office in Morgan City. Davis was booked into parish jail and released on $2,000 bail.

Berwick Police Chief James Richard reported the following arrest:

—Donna Reed, 46, of Saturn Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 12:14 p.m. Wednesday on warrants charging her with criminal trespassing and theft less than $750. Reed was transferred to the Morgan City jail.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the following arrest

—Tammy A. Aucoin, 51, of South Bayou in Gibson, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of Suboxone and prohibited acts Schedule III.

Narcotics agents received complaints of illegal narcotics activity at a location in Bayou L’Ourse and proceeded to investigate Tuesday evening.

Agents located Aucoin at the home and conducted an investigative interview. Based on that interview, agents obtained consent to search the home. During that search, agents seized quantities of methamphetamine and Suboxone. Aucoin was jailed pending a bail hearing.

—John Shibley, 49, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Shibley was arrested Tuesday night by St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s officials in connection with a March 17 raid in Assumption Parish.

Assumption and St. Mary Parish narcotics investigators were both involved in the investigation. During the search, investigators recovered a significant amount of high-grade marijuana. Shibley was not on scene at the time.

The suspect was transported on Wednesday night to Assumption Parish. Shibley was jailed pending a bail hearing.

Patterson Police Chief Patrick LaSalle reported no arrests.